While boxing fans have been eagerly awaiting Pacquiao's return, the boxing legend and now senator in the Philippines was originally set to challenge Errol Spence Jr. who is currently undefeated for both his IBF and WBC welterweight titles. However, Spence had to pull out of the fight earlier this month after suffering a retinal tear in his left eye.

Manny Pacquiao is returning to the boxing ring after a two year hiatus to take on current WBA (Super) welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we have all the details on how you can watch Pacquiao vs Ugas on TV or online.

Now Yordenis Ugas has been moved up on the card from the co-main event to take on boxing's only eight-division world champion with just 11 days to prepare before the fight. In a press conference on Wednesday, Pacquiao reassured fans that he doesn't take Ugas lightly and that tonight's fight will be a great one.

Going into tonight's fight, 42-year-old Manny "Pac Man" Pacquiao has a fight record of 62 wins, 39 wins by knockout, seven losses and 2 draws with 71 total fights under his belt. The last time Pacquiao stepped in the ring back in July 2019, he knocked Keith Thurman down in the first round and became the oldest fighter ever to win a world title. However, he was later stripped of his championship and declared "champion in recess" due to inactivity as Ugas moved up to full champion.

Meanwhile 35-year-old Cuban boxer Yordenis "54 Milagros" Ugas currently has a fight record of 26 wins, 12 wins by knockout and four losses with a total of 30 fights under his belt. During his last fight back in September of 2020, Ugas fought Abel Ramos for the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight title and won the fight with a split decision victory after 12 rounds.

Will Pacquiao be able to make history in the ring one more time despite not having fought in two years or will Ugas be able to stop one of boxing's biggest legends in his tracks.

Whether you're rooting for Pacquiao, Ugas or just want to catch all the action on tonight's stacked card, we'll show you how to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas from anywhere in the world.

Pacquiao vs Ugas - When and where?

Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas will meet in the boxing ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 21. The Main Card will kick off at 9pm ET / 6pm PT but Pacquiao and Ugas are expected to make their ring walks at 11:30pm ET / 8:30pm PT.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live in the U.S. and Canada

Boxing fans in the U.S. and Canada have several options to watch the Pacquiao vs Ugas PPV as FITE TV, Fox Sports PBC and YouTube will all show the fight beginning at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Regardless of which service you choose to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas on, access to the PPV will still set you back a rather expensive $74.95.

Fite.TV will be showing the Pacquiao vs Ugas fight in the US for $74.95.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas live stream in the UK

As Sky has the exclusive rights to show Pacquiao vs Ugas in the UK, Sky Sports Main Event is the only place you'll be able to watch tonight's fight. However, unlike in the U.S. and Canada, Pacquiao vs Ugas isn't a PPV event in the UK and is included as part of your Sky subscription. This means that current Sky subscribers won't have to pay anything extra to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas tonight and the fight will begin early Sunday morning at 2am BST. Additionally, you can also watch the entire event online using the Sky Go app on your mobile devices.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contract, don't worry as you can always watch tonight's Main Card on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99.

Pacquiao vs Ugas can be watched online with a NOW Sports Membership for £10 for a day pass or £34 for a monthly pass.

How to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas online in Australia

Australian boxing fans also have multiple options to watch Pacquiao vs Ugas tonight as both Main Event and Kayo will show the fight at 11am AEST / 9am AWST on Sunday. Access to the PPV will cost you AUD $49.95 in Australia regardless of whether you choose to watch the fight on Main Event or on Kayo.

Kayo Sports will show Pacquiao vs Ugas in Australia.

Pacquiao vs Ugas - Full Fight Card

WBA (Super) Welterweight Title Bout

Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas

Welterweight Bout

Robert Guerrero vs. Victor Ortiz

Featherweight Bout

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja

Junior Featherweight Bout

Carlos Castro vs. Oscar Escandon

Lightweight Bout

Frank Martin vs. Ryan Kielczweski

Lightweight Bout

Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez

Heavyweight Bout

Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe

Super Middleweight Bout

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Rivera