What you need to know
- Jeff Kaplan is the vice president of Blizzard Entertainment and the director of the Overwatch games.
- Kaplan recently stated that he believes Blizzard should remove Hearthstone grandmaster Blitzchung's suspension.
- A couple of weeks ago, Blizzard lessened Blitzchung's suspension and stated he would receive his prize money.
- Blitzchung is still suspended from playing for a few months.
Blizzard has had a busy past few weeks, receiving public blowback (and attention from congressional U.S. lawmakers) after the decision was made to ban Hearthstone Grandmaster player Ng Wai Chung, better known as Blitzchung. The ban was later reduced into a temporary suspension and Blizzard decided to award Blitzchung his winnings. These events blew up just weeks before BlizzCon 2019, where Blizzard president J. Allen Brack apologized for Blizzard not listening to its fans, though he refrained from mentioning Blitzchung or stating exactly what it was Blizzard did wrong.
While these concessions have appeased some, Jeff Kaplan, vice president of Blizzard Entertainment and director of Overwatch and Overwatch 2, doesn't think Blizzard has gone far enough. In a phone interview with the Washington Post, Kaplan stated that more could be done. "I was relieved when they reduced his suspension," Kaplan said. "And I think the suspension should be reduced more or eliminated. But that's just me."
Kaplan also noted that Blizzard acted too fast and that the ruling came as a surprise to him and his team, who are usually informed in any discussions as a whole due to their part in the suspension or banning of players in the Overwatch League. "I'm obviously a huge supporter of free speech; it's something that's very important to me," Kaplan said. "It got to me personally. I think the punishment was too harsh and I was greatly relieved when they gave his money back. I think that was extremely important."
Kaplan isn't the first director at Blizzard to share these sentiments, as in an interview with Kotaku UK, Hearthstone game director Ben Lee said that "The initial decision was too harsh," as well as echoing Kaplan and Brack in stating that Blizzard acted too quickly.
With multiple major announcements like Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV coming out of BlizzCon 2019, the road ahead will be interesting for Blizzard in how they choose to deal with these kinds of issues in the future, as well as whether the company will further reduce Blitzchung's penalties.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus phone batteries are being decimated by WhatsApp
OnePlus users running Android 9 and 10 are seeing as much as 40% of their battery drained by WhatsApp.
New rumor says the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 120Hz display
According to a new rumor, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display.
CCMI means profits and that's why carriers are doing it
Carriers know that done right, RCS offers new business opportunities. We just have a different definition of right than carriers do.
Outlast 2 brings the scares in November's free PS Plus games
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.