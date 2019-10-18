The Outer Worlds is just a short ways away and ahead of the game's release, Private Division has released a new trailer, showing off more of the world and the alien environments that players will be able to explore. In these outer colonies, you can be any kind of hero. Or a villain. Or just a jerk. You can take a look at the launch trailer below:

Alien creatures, corrupt corporations, beautiful worlds and more all await. You can pre-load the game right now on PlayStation 4, though be aware that there's a hefty day one patch coming, which will be close to 40GB. If you'd like to learn more about the game, you can check out our preview of The Outer Worlds right here.

The Outer Worlds is currently set to be available on October 25 for most platforms, though the Nintendo Switch version is releasing later. The game is multiplatform since development began long before Obsidian Entertainment, the studio developing the game, was acquired by Microsoft in November 2018 alongside InXile Entertainment.