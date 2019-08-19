What you need to know
- Orcs Must Die 3 has been revealed with a new trailer.
- The game will be a platform exclusive for Google Stadia, with no mention of a timed release or it coming to other platforms
- In the trailer, there's a focus on much, MUCH larger battles with hundreds of Orcs.
- There's no release date or even a release window at the moment. But we know Orcs Must Die.
Orcs Must Die 3 has been announced and it's coming exclusively to Google Stadia. You can check out the announcement trailer in the video below:
Developed by Robot Entertainment, the developers talked in the Stadia Direct livestream about how Google approached them and they immediately took to the idea. Using the power of Stadia's servers, they've vastly increased the focus and scope of the game. Instead of having a couple of dozen Orcs coming in from different directions, there can be up to 500 Orcs in a single wave.
There's no tricks or dividing that number up - as the heroes, you'll need every trick up your sleeve and game-changing trap on the field as possible, as these battles are meant to make the player feel terrified. For more information, you can watch the developer diary below, where they explain the reasoning behind making the game a Stadia exclusive:
There's not any release date at the moment but we'll be sure to let you know when that changes. In the meanwhile, if you'd like to learn more about Google Stadia and what games will be available at launch, you can check out our list right here.
