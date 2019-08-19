OMD3 is a timed exclusive on Stadia. The background on that decision: After shutting down OMDU, Robot had to downsize our studio. We resized and focused on making smaller games than an OMD game. We didn't know when or if we would get back to the OMD franchise. We met with Google to learn more about Stadia for our other projects. We discovered that the people at Google are big fans of OMD. That led to an exploration of what might be possible with an OMD game on Stadia. We both got excited about our ideas and decided to go after it. OMD3 would not be possible today without Google's support. They are behind the game in a big way. We've hired more developers to bring it to life. It's the OMD game that fans of the first two games have been wanting, and we're thrilled that we have the opportunity to make it. When OMD3 releases in Spring 2020, it will be a timed exclusive on Stadia. We'll say more about other platforms in the future.