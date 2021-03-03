Samsung released the Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year, and they quickly became the best wireless earbuds for their powerful noise isolation, stellar sound quality, and design that's comfortable for all-day use. With the Enco X, OPPO is looking to challenge Samsung's might in the premium segment. OPPO has a storied heritage in audio that extends back 15 years — the brand started out with Blu-ray players and audio products — and it has teamed up with Danish hi-fi manufacturer Dynaudio to tune the sound of the Enco X true wireless earbuds. The result is that the Enco X delivers exceptional sound quality that goes above and beyond other products in this particular segment. It also has powerful ANC and all the extras that you'd associate with premium options like the Buds Pro. Here's why you should consider the Enco X if you're in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds in 2021. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

OPPO Enco X Bottom line: The Enco X delivers sound quality on par with earbuds that cost twice as much, and you also get excellent noise cancellation that effectively tunes out ambient noise. There's IP54 rating and wireless charging as well, and while these 'buds don't last as long as their rivals, the value you're getting here is incredible. The Good Outstanding noise cancellation

Class-leading sound quality

IP54 protection

Great value for money

Wireless charging The Bad No AptX codec support

Lasts just 4.5 hours

No digital assistant integration ₹9,990 at Flipkart

£170 at OPPO UK

OPPO Enco X Price and availability

The Enco X is available in select global markets, with the earbuds retailing at ₹9,990 ($135) in India and £170 ($235) in the UK. They're available in white and black color variants. Right now, there's no way to get a hold of the Enco X directly in the U.S. They're not likely to launch officially in the country, and while a lot of wireless earbuds make their way to Amazon eventually, that isn't the case yet for the Enco X. OPPO Enco X What I like

The Enco X have a design aesthetic that's very similar to the AirPods Pro. The stalk doesn't extend as much, and at 4.8g for each earbud, they're definitely on the lighter side. The earbuds are available in white or black color options, with both models offering a glossy finish. The Enco X look very similar to the AirPods Pro, but that's not a bad thing. OPPO includes a variety of eartips in the box to help you dial in on the ideal fit, and the design itself is conducive for all-day use. I wore the Enco X for hours on end and didn't have any issues with the fit, and the earbuds stay snug even during workouts. The stalk of each earbud has gesture control zones; and it's easy enough to adjust volume or play/pause music with the controls. You can customize the controls via the HeyMelody app and update the firmware. The case also has design similarities to the AirPods Pro, down to the green LED indicator up front. The pairing button sits on the right, and there's an aluminum band that runs across the length, giving the case added flair. You'll find Dynaudio branding at the back, with the OPPO logo housed within the aluminum band at the top.

The case is not as pocketable as the Buds Pro, but it isn't too bulky. It holds a 535mAh battery that delivers four charges to the earbuds, and it tops up over USB-C. It takes under two hours to fully boost the case, and it also has Qi wireless charging, making it that much more versatile. Each earbud has two mics that come in handy for calls, and they also play a part in ANC. The Enco X are very effective at cutting out external noise, and the default mode by itself eliminates most low-frequency sounds like the hum of an air conditioner or ambient traffic sounds. The Enco X trounce every other earbuds in this category when it comes to sound quality. There's also a Max setting that is more aggressive, and while it does an effective job, it affects the sound quality adversely — cutting off high frequencies. You also get an excellent transparency mode that lets you listen to ambient sounds, and you can customize the gesture via the HeyMelody app. As for the sound itself, the Enco X feature two drivers — a 6mm balanced membrane driver that sits in front of a 11mm dynamic driver. The drivers deliver detailed bass that's not too overbearing, a tight mid-range, and bright highs. The soundstage is inviting and you'll notice clear instrument separation. In short, the Enco X sound better than just about every other earbuds you'll find in this category. There's no EQ customization here, but the sound signature out of the box is good enough that you won't notice its omission. The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.2, and they paired with my Xiaomi Mi 11 without any issues whatsoever. I got a reliable signal up to 20 feet indoors, and in this area the Enco X hold up just as well as other earbuds. OPPO Enco X What I don't like

The Enco X fall short of their rivals when it comes to battery life. These earbuds deliver four and a half hours of usage from a full charge, and while that's decent enough, the Buds Pro and Elite 85t deliver better figures. It takes just over 80 minutes to fully charge the earbuds, and you can get an hour's worth of music playback with a ten-minute charge. The Enco X sound great, but battery life is strictly average. The other letdown is the lack of AptX HD. The Enco X instead leverage LHDC, a low-latency codec that can transmit up to 900Kbps, putting it on par with Sony's LDAC. While that sounds great, the downside is that to use LHDC on the Enco X, you'll need to pair the buds with either the Find X2 Pro or Find X2 (or the upcoming Find X3 Pro), making this particular feature a non-starter. Another omission is Google Assistant or Alexa integration; you can easily control music playback and adjust the volume with the gesture controls, and that's about it. Finally, you can't buy the Enco X in the U.S. There is a possibility that these buds could debut under the OnePlus moniker later in the year, but for now there's no way to reliably get a hold of the Enco X in the U.S., and that's a real shame. OPPO Enco X The competition

The Galaxy Buds Pro are the benchmark for wireless earbuds, and the Enco X comes close in terms of sound signature. The Buds Pro cost a lot more, but you also get better battery life, faster charging, EQ controls, and seamless switching between devices — as long as you're using Galaxy phones and tablets. They don't have the same value, but they're available globally and have a more refined feature-set. Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are also a great alternative if you're looking for sound quality. You also get excellent noise isolation, customizable EQ, and better gesture controls. The Elite 85t have similar battery life as the Enco X, and they miss out in terms of value. OPPO Enco X Should you buy?

You should buy this if ... You want wireless earbuds with outstanding sound quality

You need ANC and a good transparency mode

You want IP54 rating for workouts

You're looking for wireless charging You should not buy this if ... You want earbuds that last all day

You need earbuds with Qualcomm's AptX codec OPPO has managed to deliver standout options in the entry-level TWS segment with its earlier Enco offerings, and it has emulated that same strategy in the premium tier with the Enco X. These are the best-sounding wireless earbuds you'll find in this category, and they don't miss out on any extras either: you get wireless charging, and the IP54 rating makes them ideal for workouts. 4 out of 5 But what makes the Enco X a particularly great choice is the affordability. They retail for just ₹9,990 ($135) in India, or ₹6,000 ($80) less than the Galaxy Buds Pro and a full ₹14,910 ($203) less than the AirProds Pro. It's a similar story in the UK, with these earbuds retailing for £170 ($235), £50 ($70) less than the Buds Pro and £80 ($110) less than the AirProds Pro. So if you need wireless earbuds that sound as good as the best that Samsung and Apple offer but don't want to spend too much money, the Enco X is the obvious choice.