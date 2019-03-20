Back in 2016, Opera created a VPN app that allowed you to get unlimited private internet browsing for free. The app was shut down in 2017, and now as part of the version 51 update for the Opera Browser, that VPN functionality is built right into it.

Turning on the VPN is as easy as tapping the new VPN icon at the top left of the browser and toggling it on. Once the VPN is enabled, you can rest easy knowing that your activity is secure when connected to public Wi-Fi networks at coffee shops, airports, etc.

The VPN feature is completely free to use, doesn't log/store any of your data, and since it's built into Opera Browser, it means you no longer need a dedicated VPN app on your phone.

This functionality is available with the version 51 update that's rolling out to the Google Play Store now.

Download: Opera Browser (free)