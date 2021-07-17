Spanish star Jon Rahm will be looking to follow up his recent US Open triumph as the golfing world descends upon Kent for the British Open.
The 149th edition of the tournament takes place at Royal St. George's in Kent for the first time in ten years.
Rahm has been consistent throughout the season, and will be desperate to become the first player to win back-to-back Major titles since Jordan Spieth in 2015.
The Open's 2019 winner Shane Lowry remains the defending champion due to last year's event having been cancelled thanks to the pandemic, however the Irish star comes into this weekend's event as something of an underdog with his form having not quite hit the same heights since that famous win.
Veteran star Phil Mickelson has his sights set on a second major title of the year, while the familiar names of Speith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlry are all being well backed to win the iconic Claret Jug this year. But could the 2021 edition once again provide a rank outsider winner as it did in 2003 with Ben Curtis or in 2011 with Darren Clarke?
The Open 2021: Where and when?
The Open 2021 takes place at Royal St George's golf course in Kent from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18th.
US coverage is exclusive to NBC, the Golf Channel and streaming service Peacock,, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK
Tee times for round one and two begin on Thursday and Friday at 6.35am BST local time which makes it a 1.35am ET start in the US, and a 3.35pm AEST afternoon tee off for golf fans in Australia.
How to watch The Open 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Sandwich in Kent further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Open 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch The Open 2021 online in the US
US Broadcasts for this year's British Open is being split between NBC, its streaming service Peacock TV, and the Golf Channel. Coverage bounces between Peacock and the Golf Channel for Rounds 1 and 2, while on Saturday and Sunday, Peacock and the Golf Channel will both be showing the action from Royal St George's from 5am until 7am ET, before coverage moves to NBC for the remainder of each day's play.
If you've got access to NBC and The Golf Channel on cable, all you need to do is head to their websites and log in with your cable credentials where you'll then be able to stream each network's coverage online.
As mentioned, new streaming service Peacock has the lion's share of coverage and currently costs $4.99 per month after a FREE 7-day trial.
The best solution for cord-cutting golf fans is likely to be Sling, with its Sling Blue plan including NBC and the first month currently costing just $10 (down from the standard $35). An $11 Sports Extra add-on gets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well.
How to watch The Open 2021 live in the UK
Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf with coverage beginning at 6.30am BST for Rounds 1 and 2, at 9am for Round 3, and at 8am for Round 4.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to watch The Open 2021 live in Canada
TSN is the exclusive broadcaster of The Open live in Canada.
TSN's coverage for Round 3 starts online at 5am ET / 2am PT, before switching over to TV at 7am ET / 4am PT. For Round 4, coverage starts online at 3am ET / 12am PT, before switching to TV at 7am ET / 4am PT for the closing stages.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming service is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.
How to watch The Open live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
