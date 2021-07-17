Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of The Open 2021 with our guide below.

Spanish star Jon Rahm will be looking to follow up his recent US Open triumph as the golfing world descends upon Kent for the British Open.

The 149th edition of the tournament takes place at Royal St. George's in Kent for the first time in ten years.

Rahm has been consistent throughout the season, and will be desperate to become the first player to win back-to-back Major titles since Jordan Spieth in 2015.

The Open's 2019 winner Shane Lowry remains the defending champion due to last year's event having been cancelled thanks to the pandemic, however the Irish star comes into this weekend's event as something of an underdog with his form having not quite hit the same heights since that famous win.

Veteran star Phil Mickelson has his sights set on a second major title of the year, while the familiar names of Speith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlry are all being well backed to win the iconic Claret Jug this year. But could the 2021 edition once again provide a rank outsider winner as it did in 2003 with Ben Curtis or in 2011 with Darren Clarke?

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of The Open 2021 with our guide below.

The Open 2021: Where and when?

The Open 2021 takes place at Royal St George's golf course in Kent from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18th.

US coverage is exclusive to NBC, the Golf Channel and streaming service Peacock,, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK

Tee times for round one and two begin on Thursday and Friday at 6.35am BST local time which makes it a 1.35am ET start in the US, and a 3.35pm AEST afternoon tee off for golf fans in Australia.

How to watch The Open 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Sandwich in Kent further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Open 2021, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.