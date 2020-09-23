OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 8T on October 14, and the company is serving up details as we lead up to the launch. OnePlus confirmed that the 8T will offer a 120Hz 6.55-inch FHD+ display, and a new teaser suggests the phone will offer 65W Warp Charge fast charging.

The teaser shows off a dual-cell charging system with a charge meter that fills up instantly. The Warp Charge label combined with the dual-cell teaser suggests OnePlus will introduce 65W fast charging with the 8T, licensing the tech from OPPO. The dual-cell charging system has been a mainstay on OPPO phones for a while now, and with the Find X2 series featuring two 2130mAh batteries with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging tech, it is entirely possible we'll see the same tech on the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has licensed OPPO's VOOC tech from the beginning — calling it Dash Charge and then Warp Charge — and with 65W charging now available on several OPPO and a few Realme phones, it's only logical that OnePlus would make the switch to 65W Warp Charge. The Find X2 Pro touts a zero to 100% charge time of just 38 minutes, and we will likely see the OnePlus 8T boasting similar figures.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 8T will feature a 48MP quad camera system at the back, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Snapdragon 865. The launch event will kick off at 10am ET on October 14, and we should get more details on the phone in the coming days.