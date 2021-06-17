OnePlus' phone strategy resembled Intel's tick-tock model: every summer, we got a new flagship phone (tock) that was followed by a T series refresh six months down the line (tick). OnePlus started off with this model back in 2016 with the introduction of the OnePlus 3T, and it continues to this day; the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro debuted in March 2021, and the OnePlus 9T will be unveiled sometime in the month of October.

For most of its existence, OnePlus had to deal with just two phone launches a year. But that dynamic has changed in recent years as the company started focusing on the high-end category, going after the best Android phones. OnePlus released five phones in 2019, six phones in 2020, and we already got five phones in the first half of 2021: OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R, Nord CE 5G, and the Nord N200. The Nord 2 is also on the horizon and is slated for a launch sometime in the month of July, and we'll get at least two other phones in the fall launch window.

In short, OnePlus is launching more phones than before, and while that's good news for consumers — the Nord series makes OnePlus' clean software interface that much more accessible — there is a looming issue: software updates. For the longest time, OnePlus led third-party manufacturers in terms of updates, rolling out platform updates and security patches on time.

It's clear that the Nord series will not be prioritized when it comes to software updates.

But that is not the case in 2021. OnePlus has consistently struggled to deliver software updates on time this year. The Nord N10 and N100 were unveiled back in October and went on sale in January, and as of mid-June, neither device has received the Android 11 update. There's no telling when these phones will be updated to Android 11 either, with OnePlus instead focusing its efforts on its numbered flagship series.

What's even more egregious is that the Nord N10 and N100 will get just one platform update to Android 11, and after that the software updates are limited to quarterly security patches that will be rolled out until the start of 2023. OnePlus says the policy is to account for the fact that these are budget-focused devices, but that reasoning just doesn't make sense. Samsung doesn't seem to have issues rolling out long-term updates to its budget Galaxy A devices, but OnePlus is using cost as an excuse to get out of delivering two platform updates.

Then there's the fact that phones that have received the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 had numerous issues. The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro were plagued by a litany of problems following the stable Android 11 update, including excessive battery drain, framerate issues while gaming, overheating, interface lag, Bluetooth connectivity problems, and so many more.

The problems were so severe that a decent chunk of users rolled back to OxygenOS 10 just so they could use their phones. OnePlus eventually rolled out another update to fix most of these issues, but a recurring theme with OxygenOS software updates in 2021 is that they're buggy. OnePlus doesn't have nearly the same amount of engineering resources as Samsung or Xiaomi, and the fact that it now has to deliver updates to over a dozen devices means its limited workforce is stretched thin.