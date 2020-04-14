True flagship OnePlus 8 Pro Great value OnePlus 8 OnePlus put together all of its strengths in hardware, specs and software and finally added in missing features like water resistance, wireless charging and a top-notch screen. It also has a quad camera setup that's the best it's ever used. And as a result, this is the most expensive phone OnePlus has ever sold — but worth it. $900 at OnePlus Pros Bigger, better display at 120Hz

Wireless charging

Better cameras Cons Tougher to use one-handed

$200 more

Same front-facing camera The OnePlus 8 follows more of the traditional OnePlus model: deliver a flagship-like experience with top-end hardware and specs for hundreds less. Even with a higher price than the 7T, you can still see great value in the 8. You just lose out on the top-end cameras, screen and wireless charging of the 8 Pro. $700 at OnePlus Pros Less expensive for same core features

Easier to use in one hand

Same great specs

Strong battery life Cons Weaker rear cameras

Smaller, lower res screen at 90Hz

Unlike 2019, OnePlus has released both of its phones simultaneously in the same regions, giving you a direct choice between the top-end and more budget-focused phones. Here's what you need to know when deciding between them.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 8: What are the differences?

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are obviously part of the same family, but the branding should give you a hint that this isn't the same device in different sizes — these phones have different specs, features capabilities and qualities.

In terms of hardware, specs and core features, you wouldn't notice a difference.

It's easiest to begin by laying out where the two phones are the same. Their external hardware quality and design are nearly identical, size notwithstanding. You'll see the same curved edges, stereo speakers, button placement and even camera arrangement — at a glance, they're the same. The colors aren't identical, but they're similar: you can get glossy black or matte green for both, or deviate with glossy "Interstellar Glow" on the 8 and matte "Ultramarine Blue" on the 8 Pro.

Inside, they both have the same basic specs, with a Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the upcharge of $100 on either one will bump you to 12GB and 256GB. Performance is the same, and the software is thankfully the same between the two as well — and that's a great thing, because OxygenOS is wonderful to use. The 8 Pro has a slightly larger battery, fitting its larger overall size, but the battery life is effectively the same between the two phones as the 8 scales down its screen refresh, resolution and size to match its battery capacity. Both phones stick with the standard OnePlus 30W Warp Charge wired charging, which is incredibly fast.

OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Operating system Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Display 6.55-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED

2400x1080 (20:9)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 6 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

3168x1440 (19.8:9)

HDR10+

3D Gorilla Glass Chipset Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS3.0 128GB/256GB UFS3.0 MicroSD slot No No Rear camera 1 48MP, 0.8um

f/1.75, OIS

4K at 60fps 48MP, 1.12um

f/1.78, OIS

4K at 60fps Rear camera 2 2MP, 1.75um

f/2.4, macro lens 8MP, 1.0um

f/2.4, OIS, telephoto

3x hybrid zoom Rear camera 3 16MP, 1.0um

f/2.2, ultra-wide lens

116° FoV 48MP

f/2.2, ultra-wide lens

119° FoV Rear camera 4 n/a 5MP Color Filter Front camera 16MP, f/2.4

1080p video, fixed focus 16MP, f/2.4

1080p video, fixed focus Connectivity 5G Sub-6, SA and NSA

Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, A-GPS 5G Sub-6, SA and NSA

Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1

NFC, A-GPS Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers USB-C

Stereo speakers Battery 4300mAh

Non-removable 4510mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C 3.1

Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A) USB-C 3.1

Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)

Warp Charge 30 Wireless (20V/1.5A) Water resistance IP68 (some models) IP68 Security In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (optical) Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm

180g 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5mm

199g Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue

Now, let's address the differences. The first is the size, of course. The 8 Pro's 6.78-inch screen expands the phone's height, width and weight beyond the 8's body wrapped around a 6.55-inch panel. It doesn't seem like much, but the 8 Pro is very large, and may be pushing the limits of what you can do with the phone in one hand. By comparison the OnePlus 8 is a tad smaller than the Pixel 4 XL and Galaxy S20+, keeping to in the "normal" size realm. The other notable difference in hardware is wireless charging: the 8 Pro has it, the 8 doesn't.

The 8 Pro is bigger, with a better display, and notably better cameras.

The 8 Pro's display also looks marginally better, and has a higher 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate compared to the 8's 1080p and 90Hz. That extra refresh rate smooths out motion just a bit more, though the 8's screen looks great on its own. You probably won't notice the screen resolution, but your eyes will enjoy the 8 Pro's screen more overall — and there's just more room for anything you want to do.

Being a more expensive phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro can deliver better cameras. The main sensor is still 48MP, but it's a larger and better sensor that produces improved photos across the board. It's also supported by a telephoto camera for zoom, which the 8 doesn't have at all, and an ultra-wide camera sensor that's better than the 8's as well. The only part of the camera experience that's equivalent on these is the front-facing shooter. Otherwise, the 8 Pro outperforms across the board.

Should you buy a OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8?

If you can afford the 8 Pro, go for it — and if not, the 8 is a great value.

When it comes to actually choosing between these two phones, you have to start with price. OnePlus upped prices on both models, with the 8 starting at $700 and the 8 Pro starting at $900. These aren't inexpensive anymore — the OnePlus 8 Pro in particular is getting up in the range of the top-tier flagships. If money's not a big factor, and you can handle (or prefer) a large phone, the 8 Pro is the one to get. But if either point is of concern, the OnePlus 8 still provides excellent value and is a really good phone in its own right.

There are also a couple quirks with availability in the U.S. If you want to buy from a carrier, the OnePlus 8 is your only choice — you can get it from T-Mobile or Verizon. Though you can of course buy the 8 Pro unlocked and bring it to any carrier. Things get murky if you want to use Verizon, however, because the only way to get Verizon's 5G network is to buy a OnePlus 8 directly from the carrier. If you bring the 8 Pro to Verizon, you'll be on 4G.

True flagship OnePlus 8 Pro The best OnePlus phone yet, from top to bottom. The 8 Pro has everything you want, with no more shortcomings — and the flagship-level price reflects that. But you can't argue with how it all comes together. $900 at OnePlus

Great value OnePlus 8 Following more of a traditional OnePlus value proposition. You give up some screen size, camera quality and a couple extras, but the phone follows the usual OnePlus model of giving you way more than you paid for. $700 at OnePlus