The highly-anticipated stable Android 10 -based OxygenOS 10 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T phones has finally started rolling out. OnePlus is rolling out the update in stages, so it could take at least a few weeks for OxygenOS 10 to become widely available.

As per XDA Developers, the update weighs in at 1.8GB in size and brings quite a few new features. It comes with a new UI design, enhanced privacy and location controls, Game Space to add all your favorite games in once place, ability to block spam messages by keywords, full-screen gestures, and more. The changelog also notes that the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature is currently under optimization and will be pushed in a future update.

Here's the full changelog:

System Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings Game Space New Game Space feature now add all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings) Full Screen Gestures Removed back gesture from the bottom of the screen

Added back gesture on left and right side of the phone

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps Camera

Electronic image stabilization currently under optimization and will be pushed in later stabler versions. Please stay tuned.

The OnePlus 5 and 5T were shipped with Android Nougat out of the box in 2017 and started receiving the Android Pie update in late 2018. In October last year, OnePlus confirmed that it would release the stable Android 10 update for the two phones by the second quarter of 2020.