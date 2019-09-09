Microsoft's OneDrive recently hit one billion installations on the Google Play Store. OneDrive is the second Microsoft app to hit this milestone, with Microsoft Word being the first. Microsoft continues to push its Android apps including a tight partnership with Samsung and a push to improve and promote the Your Phone app.

It's difficult to discern the exact moment that OneDrive passed one billion installations because the Google Play Store only publicly shares when apps hit certain milestones. App listings are only updated when an app passes half a million, a million, 50 million, 100 million, 500 million, or one billion installs. OneDrive's app listing stated it was at 500 million+ installs on September 2, 2019 and listed one billion+ installs by September 7, 2019.

Microsoft's efforts on Android have grown significantly over the last few years. New apps such as Your Phone, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft Launcher have been added to the Google Play Store, and Microsoft's most well-known apps from the Office suite receive regular updates. Microsoft has also pushed several updates to Microsoft To Do, including a refresh that rolled out today.

Several other Microsoft apps have impressive install numbers. Microsoft Excel has 500 million+ installs, as does Microsoft PowerPoint. Microsoft Edge, Your Phone, and Microsoft Launcher have over 10 million installs each.