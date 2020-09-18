What you need to know
- Observer: System Redux is the remaster of cult hit Observer, a 2017 psychological horror game.
- The game has just been confirmed as a launch title for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next-gen consoles on November 10.
- Observer: System Redux will also come to PC on November 10, and Playstation 5 on November 12.
- The title will cost the same on next-gen consoles as it does on PC and other platforms.
Observer: System Redux is a full-on remaster for Observer, a game that came out in 2017 to critical acclaim and won the hearts of psychological horror fans. It combined cyberpunk themes with the thriller genre, and now it's getting a next-gen treatment, a new release, and a ton of all-new content. Today, Bloober Team confirmed that not only will Observer: System Redux be coming to next-gen consoles like the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but that it would be a launch title for all three upcoming consoles.
Observer: System Redux will come to PC through Steam and Xbox Series X / S on November 10, 2020, with the Playstation 5 enjoying the game two days later on November 12, 2020. This means players can add Observer: System Redux to the list of games they intend to play on the next-gen consoles, complete with all the lovely performance and visual enhancements you can expect from these powerful devices. Even better, every version of Observer: System Redux will come in at the same price, $30. According to Piotr Babineo, Bloober Team CEO:
Making Observer: System Redux available for next-gen console players has been a huge focus for the team. Now that both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 release dates are out there, we can finally share our release date news. We know next-gen pricing is a major concern for our fans and we feel that releasing all the new content and upgrades in Observer: System Redux at the same cost as the original Observer is a great way to stay close with our community.
You can check out their official website for more information. Also, make sure you're ready for next-gen, with Playstation 5 pre-orders already available, and Xbox Series X / S pre-orders opening September 22, 2020.
