Best answer: The NVIDIA Shield TV is still the best Android TV box you can buy in 2019. NVIDIA has done a great job offering software updates that continually make the Shield TV better than before, and the 16GB is a great option for any habitual streamer. So yes, it's absolutely your best bet for an Android TV box in 2019.
- Amazon: NVIDIA Shield TV Smart Home Edition ($189)
- Amazon: NVIDIA Shield TV Smart Gaming Edition ($150)
NVIDIA is still King of Android TV
The NVIDIA Shield TV is a full-featured streaming box that runs on the latest Android TV software. That means it has both Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built right in, along with a host of other great features. All of that makes the Shield a stand out product.
It also offers the best internal specs and features on a TV streaming box and comes packaged with a sleek remote that includes a built-in microphone for use with the Google Assistant. You're can to plug in a keyboard and mouse or connect Bluetooth devices for both gaming or for more mundane things like entering passwords and searching.
The NVIDIA Shield still offers the best streaming box experience you will find in 2019.
On the software side, the Shield TV has been updated to Android 8.1 and NVIDIA has done a good job of keeping this product line up to date over the past three years. You'll be able to access the best Android apps developed for the Android TV platform, which includes all the most popular services — YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Spotify and etc. — along with media streaming platforms like Kodi and Plex for those who have their own media collections they want to enjoy. Everything is delivered in an easy-to-use user interface that will offer home screen recommendations based on the services and shows you watch.
If the Shield just did streaming really well as it does, it would still be our top pick — but NVIDIA has also equipped the Shield TV with enough processor power for gaming. Not only can you choose from the growing library of games from the Google Play Store, but NVIDIA also has its own library of popular PC games you can download and play, along with game streaming services that let you cast your favorite games from your PC to your living room TV.
It's better to bundle
CES 2019 has come and gone without NVIDIA announcing anything related to its Shield line up, so that means it's business as usual for the best Android streaming box which continues to be discounted. You can buy the base NVIDIA Shield TV for just $149, which comes with just the console and the media remote. However, if you're interested in getting the most out of the Shield and all that it can do, you're better off going with the Smart Home or Gaming bundles which include a SmartThings Link dongle or NVIDIA gaming controller respectively.
The SmartThings dongle is a great investment whether you're set on using Google Assistant or Alexa to control your smart home devices since the SmartThings hub works well with both AI assistants and supports a growing number of connected smart home devices. Adding all that functionality for an extra $50 is a pretty great deal if you've yet to invest in a pricey Zigbee or Z-Wave hub. Alternatively, if gaming is more your thing, consider that the NVIDIA gaming controller alone costs $60, so spending an extra $20 to get it here is a great deal — plus it works just great as a general remote for the Shield, too.
Do you really need the extra storage?
Deciding whether to go with the 16GB NVIDIA Shield TV or to opt for the more expensive NVIDIA Shield TV Pro that comes with a whopping 500GB will ultimately come down to how you consume media. For those who have a massive collection of movies and TV shows stashed away on an external hard drive, you might want to migrate it all over to the Shield and have it all accessible.
But if you're the type who relies on Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services for the majority of your home entertainment in 2019, the 16GB version will do just fine.
Bottom line
The NVIDIA Shield TV can be the anchor to not only your living room entertainment, but also the rest of your smart home devices. With Google Assistant now fully integrated into the NVIDIA Shield TV's software
Our pick
NVIDIA Shield TV Smart Home Edition
Control your smart home with your Shield
The latest Shield bundle includes a SmartThings Link that connects via USB to convert your Shield into a Zigbee and Z-Wave smart home hub. This lets you connect and control an ever-growing number of compatible smart devices right from your couch. This is a great deal that makes the Shield that much more useful.
