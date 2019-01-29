Best answer: The NVIDIA Shield TV is still the best Android TV box you can buy in 2019. NVIDIA has done a great job offering software updates that continually make the Shield TV better than before, and the 16GB is a great option for any habitual streamer. So yes, it's absolutely your best bet for an Android TV box in 2019.

NVIDIA is still King of Android TV

The NVIDIA Shield TV is a full-featured streaming box that runs on the latest Android TV software. That means it has both Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built right in, along with a host of other great features. All of that makes the Shield a stand out product.

It also offers the best internal specs and features on a TV streaming box and comes packaged with a sleek remote that includes a built-in microphone for use with the Google Assistant. You're can to plug in a keyboard and mouse or connect Bluetooth devices for both gaming or for more mundane things like entering passwords and searching.

The NVIDIA Shield still offers the best streaming box experience you will find in 2019.

On the software side, the Shield TV has been updated to Android 8.1 and NVIDIA has done a good job of keeping this product line up to date over the past three years. You'll be able to access the best Android apps developed for the Android TV platform, which includes all the most popular services — YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Spotify and etc. — along with media streaming platforms like Kodi and Plex for those who have their own media collections they want to enjoy. Everything is delivered in an easy-to-use user interface that will offer home screen recommendations based on the services and shows you watch.

If the Shield just did streaming really well as it does, it would still be our top pick — but NVIDIA has also equipped the Shield TV with enough processor power for gaming. Not only can you choose from the growing library of games from the Google Play Store, but NVIDIA also has its own library of popular PC games you can download and play, along with game streaming services that let you cast your favorite games from your PC to your living room TV.