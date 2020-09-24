Gmail & Nest down: Google services are not working properly

As reported by a number of users on Twitter and server monitoring websites like DownDetector, it appears that a number of Google's services are currently down for users.

One user on Twitter has reported that they are unable to access both Gmail or the Google Play Store.

"Google stuff is down. Gmail, Play Store. Yikes."

Google stuff is down. Gmail, Play Store. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/SyOH7iskkY — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 25, 2020

Another user has reported their Google Nest services are not working either. This includes services such as Google Home and even being able to record with their Nest camera.

"Nest services are down right now as well. Camera recording, Google home, etc"

Nest services are down right now as well. Camera recording, Google home, etc — John Trussell 3rd (@jtrussell3rd) September 25, 2020

It is currently unclear what has caused the interruption to Google's services, or when the company will be able to restore access for its customers.