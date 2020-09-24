Verizon customers: Upgrade to a Galaxy S20 and save $150

Gmail & Nest down: Google services are not working properly

It's not just you - Google is having some issues right now.
Joe Wituschek

Google Pixel 4a

  • A number of Google's services have gone down.
  • It is currently unclear what has caused the interruption in service.
  • It is also unclear when Google will restore access to services.

As reported by a number of users on Twitter and server monitoring websites like DownDetector, it appears that a number of Google's services are currently down for users.

One user on Twitter has reported that they are unable to access both Gmail or the Google Play Store.

"Google stuff is down. Gmail, Play Store. Yikes."

Another user has reported their Google Nest services are not working either. This includes services such as Google Home and even being able to record with their Nest camera.

"Nest services are down right now as well. Camera recording, Google home, etc"

It is currently unclear what has caused the interruption to Google's services, or when the company will be able to restore access for its customers.