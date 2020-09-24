Gmail & Nest down: Google services are not working properly

What you need to know
- A number of Google's services have gone down.
- It is currently unclear what has caused the interruption in service.
- It is also unclear when Google will restore access to services.
As reported by a number of users on Twitter and server monitoring websites like DownDetector, it appears that a number of Google's services are currently down for users.
One user on Twitter has reported that they are unable to access both Gmail or the Google Play Store.
"Google stuff is down. Gmail, Play Store. Yikes."
Another user has reported their Google Nest services are not working either. This includes services such as Google Home and even being able to record with their Nest camera.
"Nest services are down right now as well. Camera recording, Google home, etc"
It is currently unclear what has caused the interruption to Google's services, or when the company will be able to restore access for its customers.
Luna is Amazon's answer to Google Stadia, and it looks so much better
Amazon just unveiled Luna, its all-new cloud gaming service. It's available on a bunch of devices, gives you access to over 100 games, and costs just $5.99/month. Seriously.
Amazon's new $250 Echo Show 10 follows you around the room with its screen
Displays on smart speakers are helpful until it isn't. This is because once you move so to an area that the screen isn't facing you, the info on it is useless. The new Amazon Echo Show 10 aims to solve that very problem.
Amazon goes global with all-new spherical Echo speakers
Amazon's new Alexa-powered speakers are here, and they are sporting major upgrades inside and out. On top of a new spherical design that's easier to spot amongst your cluttered shelves, the new Echo series has a new chipset and Sidewalk integration.
No need to spend $200 on a Nest cam with these affordable alternatives
Nest makes great connected cameras, but they can be expensive, and these days it's easy to find similarly simple security systems for much less.