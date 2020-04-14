ZTE sub-brand Nubia unveiled the RedMagic 5G last month, the world's first phone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display. The gaming phone is now available to pre-order in select global markets, including the U.S.

While the RedMagic 5G comes in a total of four variants in China, Nubia is only offering two variants for global markets. In the U.S., the 8GB/128GB version has been priced at $579, while the 12GB/256GB version is priced at $649. Along with the U.S., consumers in Australia, Canada, mainland Europe, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UK will also be able to purchase the phone outright from Nubia's website starting April 21.

The Nubia RedMagic 5G's headline feature is undoubtedly the 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the gaming phone features a Snapdragon 865 chipset with an active cooling solution. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro lens.

Some of the other key features of the flagship gaming phone include an 8MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging. The phone runs Android 10 with Nubia's RedMagic OS on top.