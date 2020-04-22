What you need to know
- Nubia has launched a new gaming-focused mid-ranger with a 144Hz AMOLED display.
- The Nubia Play is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset and packs a large 5,100mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
- It will be going on sale in China from April 24 for a starting price of 2,399 yuan ($340).
ZTE launched the world's first smartphone with a 144Hz display last month, called the RedMagic 5G. The company has now launched a more affordable 5G gaming phone with a 144Hz display and slightly less impressive tech specs.
The Nubia Play sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, built-in fingerprint sensor, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood is a 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.
On the back of the Nubia Play is a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 12MP camera on the front. Some of the other key features of the Nubia Play include a 5,100mAh battery with 30W fast charging and capacitive shoulder keys to improve the gaming experience. The phone will ship with Android 10-based nubiaUI 8.0 out of the box.
The Nubia Play will be available in China in black, blue, and white color options starting April 24. Prices start at 2,399 yuan ($340) for the base 6GB/128GB version and go up to 2,999 yuan ($425) for the 8GB/256GB version. Nubia hasn't announced any plans of launching the phone in markets outside China yet.
Nubia RedMagic 5G
Nubia's RedMagic 5G is one of the most powerful gaming phones released so far, featuring a Snapdragon 865 processor with active cooling technology and a 144Hz AMOLED display. You also get a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging, 64MP quad rear cameras, and built-in shoulder trigger buttons.
