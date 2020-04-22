The Nubia Play sports a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, built-in fingerprint sensor, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood is a 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

ZTE launched the world's first smartphone with a 144Hz display last month, called the RedMagic 5G. The company has now launched a more affordable 5G gaming phone with a 144Hz display and slightly less impressive tech specs.

On the back of the Nubia Play is a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 12MP camera on the front. Some of the other key features of the Nubia Play include a 5,100mAh battery with 30W fast charging and capacitive shoulder keys to improve the gaming experience. The phone will ship with Android 10-based nubiaUI 8.0 out of the box.

The Nubia Play will be available in China in black, blue, and white color options starting April 24. Prices start at 2,399 yuan ($340) for the base 6GB/128GB version and go up to 2,999 yuan ($425) for the 8GB/256GB version. Nubia hasn't announced any plans of launching the phone in markets outside China yet.