What you need to know

  • The November 2020 NPD results have been released.
  • The PS5 achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for a video game platform in U.S. history.
  • The Nintendo Switch was the bestselling console in terms of units sold.

Every month, NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for October 2020.

This month saw the launch of the PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The PS5 was the bestselling console of November in terms of dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch led in overall units sold. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the bestselling game of the month and instantly became the bestselling game of the year, with Assassin's Creed Valhalla making the #2 spot. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales made the third position with Demon's Souls coming in at #10.

Here are the November 2020 results:

  • Total sales: $7 billion, up 35% year-over-year.
  • Video game hardware: $1.4 billion

November 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  4. Madden NFL 21
  5. NBA 2K21
  6. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  7. Watch Dogs: Legion
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. FIFA 21
  10. Demon's Souls
  11. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  12. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  13. Just Dance 2021
  14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  15. Luigi's Mansion 3
  16. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  17. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  18. Marvel's Avengers
  19. Mortal Kombat 11
  20. Ghost of Tsushima

November 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:

October 2020 NPD PlayStation 4

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  4. Madden NFL 21
  5. Demon's Souls
  6. NBA 2K21
  7. FIFA 21
  8. Watch Dogs: Legion
  9. Ghost of Tsushima
  10. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

November 2020 NPD Xbox One

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  3. Madden NFL 21
  4. Watch Dogs: Legion
  5. NBA 2K21
  6. FIFA 21
  7. Marvel's Avengers
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  9. Star Wars: Squadrons
  10. NHL 21

November 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch

  1. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  4. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  6. Just Dance 2021
  7. Luigi's Mansion 3
  8. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  4. Madden NFL 21
  5. The Last of Us Part 2
  6. Ghost of Tsushima
  7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  8. Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  9. Marvel's Avengers
  10. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out last month's NPD report.

