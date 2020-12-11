Every month, NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for October 2020.

This month saw the launch of the PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The PS5 was the bestselling console of November in terms of dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch led in overall units sold. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the bestselling game of the month and instantly became the bestselling game of the year, with Assassin's Creed Valhalla making the #2 spot. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales made the third position with Demon's Souls coming in at #10.

Here are the November 2020 results:

Total sales: $7 billion, up 35% year-over-year.

Video game hardware: $1.4 billion

November 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 NBA 2K21 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Watch Dogs: Legion Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 21 Demon's Souls Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D All-Stars Just Dance 2021 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Marvel's Avengers Mortal Kombat 11 Ghost of Tsushima

November 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:

October 2020 NPD PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 Demon's Souls NBA 2K21 FIFA 21 Watch Dogs: Legion Ghost of Tsushima Sackboy: A Big Adventure

November 2020 NPD Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 Watch Dogs: Legion NBA 2K21 FIFA 21 Marvel's Avengers Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars: Squadrons NHL 21

November 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D All-Stars New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Just Dance 2021 Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons Madden NFL 21 The Last of Us Part 2 Ghost of Tsushima Assassin's Creed Valhalla Final Fantasy 7 Remake Marvel's Avengers Super Mario 3D All-Stars

That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out last month's NPD report.