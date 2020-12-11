What you need to know
- The November 2020 NPD results have been released.
- The PS5 achieved the highest launch month dollar sales for a video game platform in U.S. history.
- The Nintendo Switch was the bestselling console in terms of units sold.
Every month, NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for October 2020.
This month saw the launch of the PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The PS5 was the bestselling console of November in terms of dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch led in overall units sold. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the bestselling game of the month and instantly became the bestselling game of the year, with Assassin's Creed Valhalla making the #2 spot. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales made the third position with Demon's Souls coming in at #10.
Here are the November 2020 results:
- Total sales: $7 billion, up 35% year-over-year.
- Video game hardware: $1.4 billion
November 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 21
- NBA 2K21
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- FIFA 21
- Demon's Souls
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Just Dance 2021
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Ghost of Tsushima
November 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:
October 2020 NPD PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21
- Demon's Souls
- NBA 2K21
- FIFA 21
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
November 2020 NPD Xbox One
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- NBA 2K21
- FIFA 21
- Marvel's Avengers
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- NHL 21
November 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Just Dance 2021
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Madden NFL 21
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Marvel's Avengers
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out last month's NPD report.
