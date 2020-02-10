Something off with your music streaming today? It's not just you, your wifi or your phone. Spotify is down in some parts of the world as per Down Detector.

Over the past hour, some users have reported that loading up the website and trying to access their accounts has failed all day, while some haven't even been able to access the website. It's not a total outage mind you, so more than a few will still be able to stream music. From the outage map, it seems mostly localized to Europe with relatively few issues in North America.

If you're affected, just give it an hour or two for service to be restored. Your ears will thank you for it.

Spotify: Everything you need to know