What you need to know
- Spotify is currently down for some people.
- Users have reported issues streaming music, accessing the website, and checking their accounts.
- It's not a total global outage so not everyone is afflicted.
Something off with your music streaming today? It's not just you, your wifi or your phone. Spotify is down in some parts of the world as per Down Detector.
Over the past hour, some users have reported that loading up the website and trying to access their accounts has failed all day, while some haven't even been able to access the website. It's not a total outage mind you, so more than a few will still be able to stream music. From the outage map, it seems mostly localized to Europe with relatively few issues in North America.
If you're affected, just give it an hour or two for service to be restored. Your ears will thank you for it.
Spotify: Everything you need to know
Which Galaxy S20 color do you plan on buying?
The rumor mill has established a total of four colors for this year's Galaxy S20 lineup. Which one do you plan on getting and why?
Sony and Amazon withdraw from MWC 2020 over Coronavirus fears
Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to have decided to skip MWC this year.
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Keep your Galaxy A10 protected and looking stylish with these cases
The Samsung Galaxy A10 offers a lot of bang for your buck, but it's no good if it breaks in the event of a drop. Keep it safe and protected with one of these cases!