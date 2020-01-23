What you need to know
- There's a new story trailer for Nioh 2, giving insight into the characters and setup.
- Team Ninja also announced three post-launch DLC packs which will expand the story.
- Nioh 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020.
- You can preorder Nioh 2 on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.
Nioh 2 is only a couple of months away and the developers at Team Ninja have released a new story trailer, setting up the characters and events of the game. The game takes place in the year 1555, well before the original title, which was set in the year 1600.
In this Warring States period of Japan, Nioh 2 introduces the ability to transform into a Yokai, as the main character is a mercenary of both human and Yokai heritage. A large chunk of the plot also appears to deal with traveling into the Dark Realm. You can check out the story trailer below.
Team Ninja also announced that post-launch DLC will consist of three packs, which will expand the story and characters. These three packs are included in the Season Pass, which is part of the Special Edition of the game. Nioh 2 is set to release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on March 13, 2020.
The Yokai await
Nioh 2
Welcome to Japan
Nioh 2 looks to expand on the fast-paced, unrelenting action of the first game from Team Ninja. You'll have to fight your way through monstrous foes set in 16th century Japan, a land torn by war. This time around, you can transform into a monstrous Yokai.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
