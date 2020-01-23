Nioh 2 is only a couple of months away and the developers at Team Ninja have released a new story trailer, setting up the characters and events of the game. The game takes place in the year 1555, well before the original title, which was set in the year 1600.

In this Warring States period of Japan, Nioh 2 introduces the ability to transform into a Yokai, as the main character is a mercenary of both human and Yokai heritage. A large chunk of the plot also appears to deal with traveling into the Dark Realm. You can check out the story trailer below.