What you need to know
- Nier Reincarnation is a new entry in the Nier franchise made exclusively for mobile.
- Reincarnation is a "command action RPG" set in a place called The Cage.
- Square Enix opens pre-registration for the game during E3.
Square Enix has announced, during its E3 showcase, that it's opening pre-registration for its mobile RPG, Nier Reincarnation. Android gamers who want to play the game can pre-register for it at the Play Store page.
The game's story synopsis on the Store reads: "A girl awakens on a cold stone floor. She finds herself in an infinitely vast place filled with buildings that touch the very sky. Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she begins to explore her new surroundings. To reclaim what she has lost—and atone for her sins—she sets off on a journey through this place of unknown creation… A place known as The Cage."
The trailer for the game shown during E3 was very short, but Square Enix has previously released two minutes of gameplay footage. It describes the game as an "action command-based RPG" in which the nameless main character will be joined by at least one or two companions.
For a game like this, it's probably best to play with a controller. There are a number of great bluetooth controllers that work with Android phones and which would probably pair well with Nier Reincarnation. Pre-register for the game from its Play Store page.
Enjoy Prime Day 2021 with a new tablet for your media consumption needs
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Prime Day 2021. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Apple made the worst Android phone of 2021
At WWCD 2021, Apple showed off FaceTime links for Android on a terrible, hypothetical Android handset of its own creation. So brace yourself: this is probably the worst Android phone you'll see in 2021.
Review: The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is a truly moving Alexa speaker
Amazon's most expensive Echo ever is also it's most advanced and ambitious. Read why we think it's worth splurging on.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.