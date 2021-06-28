What you need to know
- Square Enix has revealed that it's upcoming mobile title, Nier Reincarnation, will launch on July 28.
- The game is the latest in the Nier series, and is an action RPG set in a place called "The Cage."
- Reincarnation was originally announced for mobile devices at Square Enix's E3 show.
Good news for Nier fans: The mobile game Nier: Reincarnation finally has a release date. It'll launch on Android and iOS on July 28. The developers are also offering rewards for all players who pre-register for the game, which they can do via the Play Store now.
Square Enix announced the news today via IGN, which also showed off a nine-minute gameplay showcase of the game last month. When the game was originally announced at Square Enix's E3 show, we didn't get a release date, only that it was coming out on mobile devices.
The game is set in a place called The Cage, and stars an unnamed girl. According to the Play Store's description: "She finds herself in an infinitely vast place filled with buildings that touch the very sky. Guided by a mysterious creature who calls herself Mama, she begins to explore her new surroundings. To reclaim what she has lost—and atone for her sins—she sets off on a journey through this place of unknown creation."
You can currently pre-register for the game on the Play Store, and Square Enix is encouraging users to do so. Users who pre-register will begin the game with a supply of gems, and Square Enix has promised it'll increase the amount of gems for all pre-registered gamers the more people pre-register. All ships rise, more or less. The game will support touch-screen controls, but there are lots of good bluetooth Android controllers for gamers who aren't comfortable with them.
