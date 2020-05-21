Earlier this month, Fortnite brought a brand new game mode into the title with the introduction of " party royale ," a mode that has no guns and strictly exists as a space for players to kick back and have some fun. Now, Epic Games is ready to showcase some exclusive footage inside of it, announcing that the latest Christopher Nolan film, Tenet, will see a brand new trailer debut in the mode tonight.

The premiere will take place tonight at 8 pm ET, and will run at the top of every hour on the areas big screen. Players who miss out on the initial premiere can likely catch it online, but should they want to watch in the game, just check back every hour or so. It's unknown just how long the trailer will run for, so make sure to check it out tonight if you don't want to miss it.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!



Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.



ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 21, 2020

The collaboration marks another between Fortnite and various popular film and TV properties. Last year, the game partnered together with Star Wars to show players an exclusive clip from Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker, and they've continued to hold a ton of in-game events that feature the likes of Diplo, Deadmau5, and Travis Scott.

Unlike events in the past, this will take place in Fortnite's new "party royale" game mode. This game mode is, according to Epic Games, an "experimental and evolving space," and will feature obstacle courses, boat races, and other items to use as you explore the world with other players. There's no weapons in this mode, either, so don't worry about anyone trying to ruin the fun for you.