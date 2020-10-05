What you need to know
- Spotify will now let you search for songs using lyrics on its mobile app.
- This isn't like Shazam or Assistant, you'll have to manually enter the song lyrics yourself.
- The change is rolling out via an update today to its iOS and Android apps.
Spotify is rolling out a new feature on mobile that will help you identify an unknown song simply by searching its lyrics (via The Verge). As long as you know what those lyrics are, you'll be able to use those in place of the title.
Spotify will clue you in on which songs it's surfacing based on matching Lyrics with a Lyrics match tag, so you'll be able to know that "I'm a Boss" by Meek Mill is surfaced on the title, while "Boss B" by Doja Cat would be matched by its lyrics.
While apps like Shazam or even the Google Assistant can help you find a song being actively played, they can't help you if you all have is a half-remembered tune and some vague lyrics. Spotify's new search hopes to fix that all too common user desire.
Spotify just recently added lyrics support to its music app globally this year, while rival app YouTube Music did the same in an update around the same time. Spotify's real-time lyrics support was always much better than YouTube's static ones though, and this new search by lyrics feature only widens the gap.
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Fossil’s new Gen 5E is a 'lite' version of its Gen 5 smartwatch
Fossil has launched a new Gen 5E smartwatch that offers nearly all the essential features of the Gen 5 at a more affordable price point and offers more sizes to choose from.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.