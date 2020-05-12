What you need to know
- The new pricing structure announced at the "Made By Google" event in October are rolling out.
- This means that all of your Nest devices will be covered under a single Nest Aware subscription, but you might lose some third-party app integration if you migrate to the new plan.
- You'll now have to choose for the whole house whether you want 30-Day or 60-Day access to recordings and whether you need continuous recordings, which now require Nest Aware Plus.
Nest has long had a slight disadvantage compared to its competitors when it comes to its cloud security subscription. While most cost the same whether you had 1 camera or 10, Nest made you pay for Nest Aware for each camera separately. At the Made By Google event last fall, Google announced it was revising this strategy to instead have Nest Aware cover all the devices in your home — because after all, why punish the people who are already paying hundreds of dollars for multiple Nest cameras around their home?
The new plans are easier to follow and more in-line with industry norm, with $6/month Nest Aware and $12/month Nest Aware Plus:
The biggest changes here are the length of time you can access your recordings — you now have 30 days on Nest Aware or 60 days on Nest Aware Plus — and continuous recording is limited to Plus subscribers. There's also some changes to third-party Nest integration that comes with the upgrade to the new system, so if you don't have that many Nest cameras or you really rely on your IFTTT integrations, you might be better off sticking with your legacy plan for as long as possible.
The new Nest Aware plans are accessible at the Google Store if you want to upgrade. There's also a few new features in Nest Aware that are U.S.-only for now, such as being able to call emergency response services from Nest smart speakers and sound detection for smoke/CO alarms.
Read more: Is Nest's new Nest Aware pricing actually a better deal?
Here are all the game events to check out in place of E3 this year
E3 2020 isn't happening but plenty of other events are taking place, showing new games, next-generation tech and more. Here are all the game events to check out in place of E3 this year.
Top 5 features announced at Google I/O in the last five years
Google I/O has been home to a myriad of announcements over the years. In light of I/O 2020 not taking place, here's a look back at some of the most important ones from the past five years.
How to transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube Music
YouTube Music has a new transfer tool that makes transitioning from Google Play Music as easy as possible. Here's how to use it!
The best smart locks that support Google Assistant
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Assistant speaker, these ones can be controlled by just using your voice.