Nest has long had a slight disadvantage compared to its competitors when it comes to its cloud security subscription. While most cost the same whether you had 1 camera or 10, Nest made you pay for Nest Aware for each camera separately. At the Made By Google event last fall, Google announced it was revising this strategy to instead have Nest Aware cover all the devices in your home — because after all, why punish the people who are already paying hundreds of dollars for multiple Nest cameras around their home?

The new plans are easier to follow and more in-line with industry norm, with $6/month Nest Aware and $12/month Nest Aware Plus: