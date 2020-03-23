Huawei P40 Pro Leaked Press RenderSource: Ishan Agarwal on Twitter

  • A new leak has shed more light on the hardware specs of the Huawei P40 series ahead of their official unveiling on March 26.
  • The P40 Pro will reportedly come with 50X SuperSensing Zoom and support up to 40W wired as well as wireless fast charging.
  • Huawei's upcoming flagship phone will also have a 6.58-inch curved display with dual hole-punch selfie cameras.

Huawei's highly-anticipated P40 series flagship phones will finally make their global debut at an online-only event this Thursday. Ahead of the event, leaker Ishan Agarwal has shed more light on the key features of the two Huawei P40 series phones.

According to Agarwal, the P40 Pro will come with a "Leica Ultra Vision" quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor. The high-resolution primary sensor will reportedly be joined by a 40MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a time-of-flight sensor. The telephoto lens, if Agarwal's information is to be believed, will offer 50X "SuperSensing Zoom." It will also have a 6.58-inch curved display with 32MP dual hole-punch cameras, a 4,200mAh battery, Kirin 990 5G processor, and 40W wired as well as Wireless SuperCharge support.

The vanilla Huawei P40 is said to feature a smaller 6.1-inch display, with a single hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera. At the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. It will also feature the same Huawei XD Fusion Engine as the P40 Pro for photography, although the telephoto lens will "only" support up to 30x zoom. Keeping the lights on will be a 3,800mAh battery with 40W wired and 27W wireless charging support.

