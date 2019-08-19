What you need to know
- Death Stranding had several more gameplay clips and cinematics revealed to close out Gamescom Opening Night Live.
- The footage shows, among other things: Sam (Norman Reedus) peeing to make a mushroom grow, shaking a baby,
- Death Stranding is currently set to be available on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019.
- You can preorder Death Stranding for $60 from Amazon, or $70 for the steelbook version.
Death Stranding just got a fair bit more footage at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is normal for a game nearing completion. The contents of said footage are anything but normal. For starters, you can take a look at the new footage involving Mama, a mysterious mother whose baby isn't exactly normal.
Unreal! @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN just introduced two character videos for Death Stranding: Mama and Bridge Baby! #openingnightlive pic.twitter.com/QPhZlJDnSM— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 19, 2019
Another clip shows us Deadman and the research he's performing on the other side, where other things reside.
.@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN shows us @RealGDT as Deadman in Death Stranding! #openingnightlive pic.twitter.com/3wUUDIrm1U— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 19, 2019
More gameplay showed peeing mechanics. Kojima stated that if many players choose to pee in the same spot, interesting things may happen. That's all.
That's not all though. As the gameplay continued, it revealed that Geoff Keighley, the presenter at Gamescom Opening Night Live and friend of Kojima, is in Death Stranding. Really. You can see the clip below:
Wait... is that?! Yes, it's @GeoffKeighley IN Death Stranding! #openingnightlive pic.twitter.com/4PvBQX7zt1— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 19, 2019
Death Stranding is indeed a video game and it is currently scheduled to release on November 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.
