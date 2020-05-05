The good news is Space Force — the Netflix series, not the actual Space Force — is coming. (OK, the actual Space Force is still a thing, too.) The bad news? It's not here until May 29.

The also good news? We now have our first teaser trailer. And it's everything we hoped it would be.

Space Force, if you've somehow missed the news, is an offshoot of the United States Air Force, much like how the Marines are part of the Navy. (Though please don't ever push that fact in front of a Marine. It won't end well.) It's a real thing, and it's actually a necessary thing, I'd argue. (Read Jim Sciutto's The Shadow War for a good explainer of why.)

But, yeah, the name still sounds a little silly. (Then again, the Air Force started out as the U.S. Army Air Corps, too.) And, yeah, the folks who announced the thing tend to take themselves a little too seriously, too. And that brings us here, to Netflix, Steve Carrell, and Space Force.

The series is brought to you by Carrell and Greg Daniels of The Office and more recently Amazon Prime Video's Upload — the former of which, of course, starred Carrell. But the show also very much imparts feelings of HBO's Veep. And the cast list is ridiculously deep. Consider:

Steve Carrell

John Malkovich

Diana Silvers

Tawny Newsome

Ben Schwartz

Lisa Kudrow

Jimmy O. Yang

Noah Emmerich

Alex Sparrow

Don Lake

Fred Willard

Jane Lynch +Diedrich Bader

This is going to be funny as hell when it finally launches on May 29.

More: See everything new on Netflix in May 2020