The good news is Space Force — the Netflix series, not the actual Space Force — is coming. (OK, the actual Space Force is still a thing, too.) The bad news? It's not here until May 29.
The also good news? We now have our first teaser trailer. And it's everything we hoped it would be.
Space Force, if you've somehow missed the news, is an offshoot of the United States Air Force, much like how the Marines are part of the Navy. (Though please don't ever push that fact in front of a Marine. It won't end well.) It's a real thing, and it's actually a necessary thing, I'd argue. (Read Jim Sciutto's The Shadow War for a good explainer of why.)
But, yeah, the name still sounds a little silly. (Then again, the Air Force started out as the U.S. Army Air Corps, too.) And, yeah, the folks who announced the thing tend to take themselves a little too seriously, too. And that brings us here, to Netflix, Steve Carrell, and Space Force.
The series is brought to you by Carrell and Greg Daniels of The Office and more recently Amazon Prime Video's Upload — the former of which, of course, starred Carrell. But the show also very much imparts feelings of HBO's Veep. And the cast list is ridiculously deep. Consider:
- Steve Carrell
- John Malkovich
- Diana Silvers
- Tawny Newsome
- Ben Schwartz
- Lisa Kudrow
- Jimmy O. Yang
- Noah Emmerich
- Alex Sparrow
- Don Lake
- Fred Willard
- Jane Lynch +Diedrich Bader
This is going to be funny as hell when it finally launches on May 29.
Get your sub on
Netflix
Everything you could possibly want
What's that? You somehow don't have a Netflix account? Let's take care of that, shall we? Because it's got more content than you have hours in your life. Think about that for a minute.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Haptic feedback is the most important smartphone feature no one talks about
Great haptics can make all the difference by letting your fingers know when you did a thing. Here's a closer look at how they work.
The Galaxy Note 20 is coming — here's everything you need to know
Ready or not, Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 will be upon us in a matter of months. Here's everything we know so far about the phone!
Did you get the May 2020 security patch?
Yesterday, May 4, was an exciting day. Along with it being Star Wars Day, it also saw Google rolling out the latest Android security patch for May 2020.
Looking for stuff to binge while you're at home? Check out Netflix
You might have a lot of time on your hands all of a sudden, and want to watch the best shows available on Netflix. We've got the shows worth your time.