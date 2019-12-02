Have you ever tried a show or a movie on Netflix only to decide it's not for you? Then, you're stuck with it in your Continued Watching list constantly taking up space until you remove it via the web. Well, the good news is that Netflix is testing a new way to remove items from the Continued Watching list in the Android app.

Previously, the only way to remove a title from the list was to access your viewing activity page using a web browser. However, Artem over at Android Police recently discovered a new overflow menu in the Android Netflix app with this option and much more.

If you do have the option, it will appear as a three-dot overflow button in the bottom right corner under the thumbnail for the video. There was an info button there previously, but it has now been moved to the left corner.