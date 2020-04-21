What you need to know
- Netflix has updated its Android app to include a screen lock option.
- This new feature will strip the player interface of all controls so as to prevent accidental triggers.
- It was rolled out via a server-side update over the past week.
While we're all at home watching Netflix, the company has just improved its Android app with a neat little quality of life feature. It's added a new screen lock feature that locks the player UI and strips all action buttons like play/pause, scrubbing and so on.
Instead, the focus is placed on the content being played. You won't accidentally skip half an episode while sneezing, and you can disable the lock by double-tapping your screen.
The feature was delivered via a server-side update (spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google) and should now be available on Android phones. It's a small change, but one that'll make Netflix more pleasant to use.
Netflix: Everything you need to know
Fortnite is now available on the Google Play Store
After a couple of years of being available only through Epic Games, Fortnite is now available on the Google Play Store.
Google Duo is getting 4 exciting upgrades to make video calls even better
A good video calling service is a must these days, and Google Duo is one of the best. Today, Google has announced a number of improvements and features to only make it better.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Looking for stuff to binge while you're at home? Check out Netflix
You might have a lot of time on your hands all of a sudden, and want to watch the best shows available on Netflix. We've got the shows worth your time.