While we're all at home watching Netflix, the company has just improved its Android app with a neat little quality of life feature. It's added a new screen lock feature that locks the player UI and strips all action buttons like play/pause, scrubbing and so on.

Instead, the focus is placed on the content being played. You won't accidentally skip half an episode while sneezing, and you can disable the lock by double-tapping your screen.

The feature was delivered via a server-side update (spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google) and should now be available on Android phones. It's a small change, but one that'll make Netflix more pleasant to use.

Netflix: Everything you need to know