Resident Evil 3 remake Nemesis burningSource: Capcom

What you need to know

  • A new story in OXM has revealed some scary new details for Resident Evil 3 remake.
  • Apparently, not all save points are in proper safe rooms.
  • Resident Evil 3 remake is scheduled to release on April 3.
  • You can preorder Resident Evil 3 remake on PlayStation 4 for $60 from Amazon.

Updated March 6, 2020: GamesRadar has clarified that Nemesis cannot get you in a safe room, but that not all save points are in safe rooms, which is a key difference.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is almost here and the scary news just keeps on coming. Thanks to OXM, a very interesting tidbit of information has been revealed. In Resident Evil 2 remake, the unstoppable Mr. X could be halted by diving into a safe room. That won't necessarily be the case this time around.

Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription

In Resident Evil 3 remake, Nemesis cannot break into safe rooms. Not all save points are in safe rooms however and if it isn't a proper safe room, you're not safe.

Resident Evil 3 remake is set to release on April 3, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. For more information, you can check out some recently released screenshots right here. A demo is coming at some point according to Capcom but we don't know when or what platforms it'll be available on.

It's back!

Resident Evil 3

A glorious remake

Resident Evil 3 is back and more gorgeous than ever. The package not only includes the remake of the original game, but the multiplayer game Project Resistance, as well.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.