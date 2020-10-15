Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Mini TrianglesSource: Nanoleaf

What you need to know

  • Nanoleaf has unveiled two new smart lighting products.
  • The new Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles offer shape interoperability, which means they can be connected to different lighting shapes together, including Hexagons.
  • They are now available to purchase from Best Buy, Home Depot, and Nestleaf's webstore.

Smart lighting maker Nanoleaf today expanded its interconnected Shapes line with new full-sized Triangles and Mini Triangles. Thanks to Nanoleaf's Connect+ technology, the new Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles allow users to easily connect different lighting shapes together, including Hexagons.

Gimmy Chu, CEO and Founder of Nanoleaf, said in a statement:

With the addition of Triangles and Mini Triangles, we're allowing users to explore and combine lighting shapes like never before. Bringing together smart technology and thoughtful design, the Shapes Line leads the Smart Decor category for a lighting experience that truly has no limits.

Nanoleaf TrianglesSource: Nanoleaf

The new Shapes Triangles have slightly rounded corners to "extend the limits of what Nanoleaf's designs can create." Nanoleaf's new Mini Triangles have been designed to help users make better use of smaller areas. Both new panels have a snap-on mounting system, which should make it easier to install and redesign them.

Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now!

TrianglesSource: Nanoleaf

The smart lighting panels come with all the signature Nanoleaf features such as Screen Mirror, Rhythm Music Sync, and touch-enabled experiences. You will be able to control the panels with the help of the Nanoleaf app on your phone or the physical controller. They are also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. The new Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles are now available to purchase from the Nestleaf website, Best Buy, and Home Depot. The Triangles expansion pack is priced at $60, while the Triangles smarter kit costs $200 in the U.S.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Expansion Pack

The Shapes Triangles come with rounded corners that let you create a truly personal lighting experience by combining various light shapes. They are also easier than previous products in the Shapes line, thanks to better snap-on mounting system and two linker slots on each side.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.