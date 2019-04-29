Huawei's 2019 refresh of the Matebook X Pro has some great new hardware upgrades, including a faster processor and a new Thunderbolt port, but those aren't what grabbed MrMobile's attention. Instead, he says the Matebook's best feature is something we've seen before, as far back as 2011 with the Palm Pre 3.

Anyone who's used multiple Apple products before likely knows about the convenience of Airdrop, which allows you to instantly share files across devices wirelessly, without needing to upload those files to the cloud first. This is perfect for situations where you don't have an internet connection readily available, and Huawei has baked a nearly identical feature into the Matebook X Pro called Huawei Share.

Huawei Share has actually been around for a few generations of Matebook, but what's new to the 2019 model is a service called OneHop, built into a sticker on the laptop that allows for NFC despite the aluminum frame. You can simply tap a Huawei phone like the P30 Pro against the NFC sticker to instantly share images between devices — it works for sending files to or from the Matebook, and can even send screenshots if you don't already have an image pulled up.

OneHop works delightfully well, but frustratingly, it only works with Huawei devices running EMUI 9 or above. For U.S. customers, that means importing a phone to use OneHop with a laptop that's available to buy within the States. If you decide to get clever and try tapping a different phone against the NFC tag, you'll just be taken to Huawei's website. Still, this feature works so seamlessly that, for some, it could be worth the move to strictly Huawei hardware.

For more details, check out MrMobile's Matebook X Pro video — and see Daniel Rubino's review over at Windows Central even more coverage. Most importantly, stay mobile, friends.