Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 11Source: NetherRealm Studios

What you need to know

  • Mortal Kombat 11 released earlier in 2019 on PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
  • Some patch notes indicate that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are getting cross-play.
  • An official announcement is probably coming soon.
  • You can grab Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4 for $20 from Amazon.

According to some patch notes noticed by USGamer, Mortal Kombat 11 may be getting cross-play support extremely soon. The patch notes for PlayStation 4 users simply mentioned that cross-play had been added, with no additional context.

It's possible that the feature wasn't meant to go live quite so early, as the official patch notes on Mortal Kombat's support website don't mention it at all. Another section on the website does mention the addition of "Krossplay" between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so it looks like an official announcement is coming soon. We've reached out to PR for comment on the situation.

Buy one Galaxy S10+ and get $750 off a second one

Mortal Kombat 11 has been extremely successful and as of November 14, it's the fifth best-selling game in the U.S.A per NPD. Cross-play has become increasingly popular as a means of making a game's support base healthier, letting players all play together. You can take a look at a list of games on PlayStation 4 that support cross-play right here.

Fatality!

Mortal Kombat 11

Test your might

In Mortal Kombat 11, time itself is fractured as a new threat seeks to undo the damage done to the timeline and rewrite all of history. Play from a roster of classic characters in the campaign, multiplayer and the Krypt.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.