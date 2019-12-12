What you need to know
- Mortal Kombat 11 released earlier in 2019 on PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
- Some patch notes indicate that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game are getting cross-play.
- An official announcement is probably coming soon.
- You can grab Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4 for $20 from Amazon.
According to some patch notes noticed by USGamer, Mortal Kombat 11 may be getting cross-play support extremely soon. The patch notes for PlayStation 4 users simply mentioned that cross-play had been added, with no additional context.
It's possible that the feature wasn't meant to go live quite so early, as the official patch notes on Mortal Kombat's support website don't mention it at all. Another section on the website does mention the addition of "Krossplay" between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so it looks like an official announcement is coming soon. We've reached out to PR for comment on the situation.
Mortal Kombat 11 has been extremely successful and as of November 14, it's the fifth best-selling game in the U.S.A per NPD. Cross-play has become increasingly popular as a means of making a game's support base healthier, letting players all play together. You can take a look at a list of games on PlayStation 4 that support cross-play right here.
Fatality!
Mortal Kombat 11
Test your might
In Mortal Kombat 11, time itself is fractured as a new threat seeks to undo the damage done to the timeline and rewrite all of history. Play from a roster of classic characters in the campaign, multiplayer and the Krypt.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Baby Yoda is now available as a Disney Plus avatar and it's so cute
Baby Yoda fever has been sweeping the interwebs ever since the first episode of The Mandalorian came out, and now you can have the cute litter critter as your avatar on Disney Plus.
Android Auto coming to BMW cars in 2020 with wireless support
After years of snubbing Android Auto in favor of Apple's CarPlay, BMW will finally add support for some of its vehicles in 2020.
Call Screen on Pixel phones can now record call audio
One of the main features of the first Pixel feature drop is rolling out to Pixel 4 phones now, allowing you to automatically screen callers from unknown numbers. Along with this new feature, Call Screen has also gained the ability to record calls it screens.
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!