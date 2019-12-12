According to some patch notes noticed by USGamer, Mortal Kombat 11 may be getting cross-play support extremely soon. The patch notes for PlayStation 4 users simply mentioned that cross-play had been added, with no additional context.

It's possible that the feature wasn't meant to go live quite so early, as the official patch notes on Mortal Kombat's support website don't mention it at all. Another section on the website does mention the addition of "Krossplay" between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so it looks like an official announcement is coming soon. We've reached out to PR for comment on the situation.

Mortal Kombat 11 has been extremely successful and as of November 14, it's the fifth best-selling game in the U.S.A per NPD. Cross-play has become increasingly popular as a means of making a game's support base healthier, letting players all play together. You can take a look at a list of games on PlayStation 4 that support cross-play right here.