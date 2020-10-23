Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is just a couple of weeks away and Sony has shared even more screenshots, this time focusing a bit on Miles' life in Harlem. You can check out the new shots, which were captured on PS5 , in the gallery below.

Miles is looking sharp and so is Harlem and it'll be interesting to see just how long the list of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is. The game is set to be released on November 12, 2020 for PS4 and PS5. If you buy it on PS4, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version, so your saves and progress unlocked so far will all carry over. This is not true of the Marvel's Spider-Man remaster.