  • Another batch of direct feed Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales screenshots have been released.
  • These screenshots are all focused on Miles' neighborhood of Harlem.
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release on November 12, 2020.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is just a couple of weeks away and Sony has shared even more screenshots, this time focusing a bit on Miles' life in Harlem. You can check out the new shots, which were captured on PS5, in the gallery below.

Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Oct 2020 Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Oct 2020 Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Oct 2020 Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Oct 2020 Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Oct 2020 Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales Oct 2020

Miles is looking sharp and so is Harlem and it'll be interesting to see just how long the list of suits in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is. The game is set to be released on November 12, 2020 for PS4 and PS5. If you buy it on PS4, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version, so your saves and progress unlocked so far will all carry over. This is not true of the Marvel's Spider-Man remaster.

