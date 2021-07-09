What you need to know
- We asked AC readers if they'd rather buy the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the rumored Google Pixel Fold.
- The results were much closer than we had expected, with nearly a 50/50 split among respondents.
- The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 narrowly edged out the Google Pixel fold by less than 5% points.
It may only be early July, but we're already looking forward to August and early fall, where we're eagerly anticipating confirmation of two exciting foldable phones whose existence has been circulating the rumor mills for months at this point. Those two phones are, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Google Pixel Fold.
We already know that Google has been working behind the scenes to improve the folding form factor experience on Android, and Samsung has had a few years to work out the kinks in its designs, so if these two phones do materialize this year, it's sure to be a challenge to pick the perfect device.
We asked our readers which of these hypothetical smartphones they'd pick if given the opportunity, and the results honestly surprised us. The majority of respondents chose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but not by as high a margin as you might suspect. 52.22% of our readers chose the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a whopping 47.78% said they'd grab a Google Pixel Fold if given the opportunity.
Here's what some of the poll participants had to say regarding their choice. @Batty081700 on Twitter is a strong Samsung supporter.
Jax Lomba on Facebook spoke up for the minority view here, saying that while they "don't care for folding phones, but if I had to choose, GOOGLE all the way for me."
And reader jgandroid proposed an interesting compromise while commenting on our original article when they asked, "why can't Samsung and Google come together? Samsung makes the best hardware, and Google has the software down. I believe they could honestly compete with Apple with that combo. They are doing it with Wear OS, so I hope some of that bleeds over into a phone partnership. Bring back the Galaxy Nexus!!!"
Talk about an ideal relationship. We're all for it, jgandroid!
What about you? If you didn't participate in the original poll, now's your chance to tell us which company you'd buy an Android foldable from.
The Google Pixel 6 could get five years of Android software updates
Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 later this year and could announce extended Android software support of up to five years.
The Snapdragon Insiders phone is cool but probably isn't right for you
Are you a Qualcomm developer or a superfan? If so, Qualcomm has just what you are looking for in the Smartphone for Snapdragon insiders. Otherwise, I'd argue you should look elsewhere for your dream Android phone.
Qualcomm partners with ASUS on a $1500 smartphone for mobile enthusiasts
Qualcomm has launched a smartphone to showcase all of the company's best mobile tech all in one device, including the latest Snapdragon chip, advanced audio technology, and comprehensive 5G support.
Enjoy the fun of speed racing and off-roading with one of these RC trucks
RC trucks and cars are no longer cheap automobiles for kids to crash and break mindlessly. Now, they attract large groups of enthusiasts of all ages who appreciate the complex designs and styles. Check out this range of RC trucks with recommendations for the best options.