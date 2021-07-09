It may only be early July, but we're already looking forward to August and early fall, where we're eagerly anticipating confirmation of two exciting foldable phones whose existence has been circulating the rumor mills for months at this point. Those two phones are, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Google Pixel Fold.

We already know that Google has been working behind the scenes to improve the folding form factor experience on Android, and Samsung has had a few years to work out the kinks in its designs, so if these two phones do materialize this year, it's sure to be a challenge to pick the perfect device.

We asked our readers which of these hypothetical smartphones they'd pick if given the opportunity, and the results honestly surprised us. The majority of respondents chose the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but not by as high a margin as you might suspect. 52.22% of our readers chose the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but a whopping 47.78% said they'd grab a Google Pixel Fold if given the opportunity.

Which would you rather buy, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Google Pixel Fold?

Here's what some of the poll participants had to say regarding their choice. @Batty081700 on Twitter is a strong Samsung supporter.

Samsung.. Google has proven to be nothing if not unreliable when it comes to projects. It the same reason I have not bought a pixel. Google uses them as beta testers. — Batty (@Batty081700) July 7, 2021

Jax Lomba on Facebook spoke up for the minority view here, saying that while they "don't care for folding phones, but if I had to choose, GOOGLE all the way for me."

And reader jgandroid proposed an interesting compromise while commenting on our original article when they asked, "why can't Samsung and Google come together? Samsung makes the best hardware, and Google has the software down. I believe they could honestly compete with Apple with that combo. They are doing it with Wear OS, so I hope some of that bleeds over into a phone partnership. Bring back the Galaxy Nexus!!!"

Talk about an ideal relationship. We're all for it, jgandroid!

What about you? If you didn't participate in the original poll, now's your chance to tell us which company you'd buy an Android foldable from.