A few months ago, Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne was launching on September 6 on PlayStation 4 and other platforms. Iceborne is a massive expansion that takes players to a new region covered with, you guessed it, snow. As expected, there's a new mystery to unravel, with even more dangerous "Elder Dragons" to hunt. According to the publisher, "This isn't just your average expansion. In fact, we can tell you that the volume of gameplay content in Iceborne will rival that of Monster Hunter: World, with even more quests to face."

If you want to get a better look at the gameplay, make sure you check out the new trailer. It features over-the-top action and much more. The new weapons seem like variants of existing ones, which should give you an edge during battle. The screenshots are also breathtaking to say the least and the new Iceborne map is a sight to behold. Lastly, the fearsome "Glavenus" are back. They're "Brute Wyverns" and are considered some of the most challenges monsters in the franchise.

The story of Iceborne starts after the conclusion of the events of the base game. The research commission that originally tasked you with going to the New World has noticed "very unusual Legiana behavior." They want you to investigate and get to the bottom of it. Chasing this mystery leads us to a remote part of the map where extreme weather conditions require special outfits and gear.