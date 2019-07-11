What you need to know
- Monster Hunter: World is a third-person action game from Capcom.
- It's getting a massive "Iceborne" expansion in September.
- You can take a look at a new trailer and screenshots here.
- You can preorder the complete collection for $60 through Amazon.
A few months ago, Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne was launching on September 6 on PlayStation 4 and other platforms. Iceborne is a massive expansion that takes players to a new region covered with, you guessed it, snow. As expected, there's a new mystery to unravel, with even more dangerous "Elder Dragons" to hunt. According to the publisher, "This isn't just your average expansion. In fact, we can tell you that the volume of gameplay content in Iceborne will rival that of Monster Hunter: World, with even more quests to face."
If you want to get a better look at the gameplay, make sure you check out the new trailer. It features over-the-top action and much more. The new weapons seem like variants of existing ones, which should give you an edge during battle. The screenshots are also breathtaking to say the least and the new Iceborne map is a sight to behold. Lastly, the fearsome "Glavenus" are back. They're "Brute Wyverns" and are considered some of the most challenges monsters in the franchise.
The story of Iceborne starts after the conclusion of the events of the base game. The research commission that originally tasked you with going to the New World has noticed "very unusual Legiana behavior." They want you to investigate and get to the bottom of it. Chasing this mystery leads us to a remote part of the map where extreme weather conditions require special outfits and gear.
While Capcom initially promised that future Monster Hunter: World content would be free, Iceborne is a paid expansion. Unfortunately, it doesn't come cheap. The base version costs $40, and the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $50. It contains additional armor, gestures, and more. If you own the base game, you'll want to purchase the digital version because it only contains the expansion.
Survive the cold
Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne
Take on even more quests
Once every decade, monsters known as Elder Dragons trek across the water to travel to the region known as the New World. This migration event is referred to as the Elder Crossing. To get to the bottom of this mysterious pattern, the Guild has formed the Research Commission, dispatching them in large groups to the New World.
