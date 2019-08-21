What you need to know
- Monster Hunter: World has a collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn, where you can get armor for use in Monster Hunter World.
- A video went up early on the Monster Hunter YouTube channel, revealing that the collaboration will continue in Iceborne.
- In this updated crossover, players can grab armor and weapons from The Frozen Wilds expansion to use in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is available for preorder for $50 at Amazon.
Monster Hunter World had a crossover event with Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn, where players could grab skins and gear from the Sony title for use in Capcom's massive beastie-hunting game. That collaboration will be continuing, as Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will have a crossover with The Frozen Wilds expansion. Naturally, this extra content will only be available on the PlayStation 4 version. You can take a look at the trailer for the collaboration below:
Pretty fitting for one expansion to crossover with another. The armor and weapons are pulled specifically from the expansion, so the gear is all winter-themed. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is set to be available on all platforms on September 6, 2019.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adds new monsters, weapons, regions and quest to an already-massive game. Please note that if purchased from the PlayStation Store, you'll need to already have the base game, while the version from Amazon includes the base game.
