Moment, a Seattle-based company that has been making fantastic attachment lenses for smartphones since 2014, today announced (via 9to5Google ) a new universal lens mount that is compatible with several popular devices.

The new M-series lens mount finally makes it possible for users to attach any M-series lens to their phone or tablet, without requiring a specialized Moment case. Moment currently offers compatible cases only for the latest Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and OnePlus phones.

Moment's M-series lens amount is made of an aluminum frame and uses a thumbscrew to securely attach to a wide range of phones and tablets. It comes with soft rubber contact points, which not only help in providing good grip but also avoid any scratches on the screen or the camera glass. The company says the mount is compatible with all devices under 10.75mm thick.

The universal lens mount is now up for pre-order on Moment's website for $30. It is expected to begin shipping before the end of the month. For a limited period, however, you can get the mount for free with the purchase of any Moment lens using the promo code freemount.