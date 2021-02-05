The funny, touching, irreverent, yet record-breaking show Modern Family is finally available to stream online in its entirety. Modern Family had an 11 season run on ABC, 250 episodes, and received nearly a hundred award nominations. It's a popular show for a reason, and here's how you can stream it live.
"Modern Family" will remain on networks and cable TV in select rotations, but fans of the series can finally access every episode online, which makes watching it easier than ever. It'll be available from NBC's new streaming service Peacock, as well as Hulu.
The show features a great cast, including Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. That cast makes up a big part of the sitcom, where three families, the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers, all blend together in the modern world. You'll get to experience each group's ups, downs, and everything in-between. Honestly, the show is hilarious, and with quarantine still a thing, now is a great time to start a new series.
How to Stream Modern Family live
You can stream every single episode of Modern Family on Peakcock Premium or Hulu. It's worth noting that Peacock will give you your first 12 episodes for free, but then you'll need to sign up. This new NBC streaming service offers shows, movies, live sports, and tons of streaming options, and it's fairly affordable.
Get a Peacock Premium subscription for only $5 a month and watch all the Modern Family you can handle. On the other side, Stream it on Hulu for only $6 per month. Keep in mind that you'll still see commercials. To get a fully enjoyable ad-free experience, you'll need the $10 Peacock Premium Plus pass, or the $12 Hulu deal.
Both services offer 1080p HD video streams of Modern Family, and you can download episodes for later viewing offline, too, similar to the watch later feature on Netflix. And while Peacock is one more streaming service to subscribe to, it has a lot to offer.
Peacock
Peacock is one of the easiest ways to watch all of the seasons of Modern Family from anywhere right now. Sign up today to get started.
Which Devices Work with Hulu & Peacock?
Hulu works on a lot of devices and has more support than Peacock, since Peacock is brand new. Hulu is available in PC and Mac browsers, it works with iOS, Android, tablets, Chromecast, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and a lot of smart TVs have the dedicated Hulu app, too. As for Peacock, it's available on iOS, Android, tablets, Chromecast, Android TV, Roku, smart TVs and most streaming devices. However, it's currently unavailable on Amazon devices. At least for now.
How to Stream Modern Family from outside your country
For those that are geo-locked, can't get Hulu or Peacock in their region, or anyone from outside the United States, you have several ways to access the series.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can deliver all the content you'll ever want. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch different shows or movies.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Modern Family from anywhere.
So, if you live in Australia, Canada, or even the UK, regions that don't have Peacock or Hulu, your best option is to check the streaming services in your area. Or, try a VPN with our tips above and use a US location and you're all set.
