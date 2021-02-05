The funny, touching, irreverent, yet record-breaking show Modern Family is finally available to stream online in its entirety. Modern Family had an 11 season run on ABC, 250 episodes, and received nearly a hundred award nominations. It's a popular show for a reason, and here's how you can stream it live.

"Modern Family" will remain on networks and cable TV in select rotations, but fans of the series can finally access every episode online, which makes watching it easier than ever. It'll be available from NBC's new streaming service Peacock, as well as Hulu.

The show features a great cast, including Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. That cast makes up a big part of the sitcom, where three families, the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers, all blend together in the modern world. You'll get to experience each group's ups, downs, and everything in-between. Honestly, the show is hilarious, and with quarantine still a thing, now is a great time to start a new series.

How to Stream Modern Family live

You can stream every single episode of Modern Family on Peakcock Premium or Hulu. It's worth noting that Peacock will give you your first 12 episodes for free, but then you'll need to sign up. This new NBC streaming service offers shows, movies, live sports, and tons of streaming options, and it's fairly affordable.

Get a Peacock Premium subscription for only $5 a month and watch all the Modern Family you can handle. On the other side, Stream it on Hulu for only $6 per month. Keep in mind that you'll still see commercials. To get a fully enjoyable ad-free experience, you'll need the $10 Peacock Premium Plus pass, or the $12 Hulu deal.

Both services offer 1080p HD video streams of Modern Family, and you can download episodes for later viewing offline, too, similar to the watch later feature on Netflix. And while Peacock is one more streaming service to subscribe to, it has a lot to offer.