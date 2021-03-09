Aside from the new console generation beginning with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, one of the biggest announcements to come from the past several months was Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. Under this deal, which was finalized today, studios like Bethesda, Arkane, id Software, MachineGames, and Tango Gameworks are now all part of the Xbox family. This is a move that will shake the industry for years to come, and there are extreme ramifications for what this means going forward, especially for Sony.

Despite any concerns about consolidation, monopolies, and anti-competitive practices — all of which are valid — this is the direction that the industry is moving, as with most tech industries. I may not love the idea of console makers buying up publishers left and right, but with Microsoft arguably starting the shift now, Sony needs to keep up or fall behind.

That's not to say I want Sony buying up powerhouses like Take-Two or WB Games (AT&T was reportedly looking to sell the latter off before changing its mind), but I think Sony could find the right fit with another publisher. It simply can't be complacent, and while I think its first-party offerings are extraordinary, this means little when the rest of the market is being bought up. And this won't only be coming from Microsoft. Tencent, Amazon, and Activision — even Google, if it could get things together regarding Stadia, is a big player.

While Sony has made strides in recent years to enhance its own first-party portfolio — acquiring the likes of Insomniac, the developer behind the acclaimed Spider-Man: Miles Morales, easily one of the best PS5 games available — a single studio or two can't compete with what a publisher can offer. Square Enix might be a viable option, but its dealings in other media besides games pose a problem for Sony's current PlayStation strategy. Other companies like Capcom, Konami, CD Projekt, and mid-size publishers could be a good fit as well.