If you've noticed the Your Phone app on your PC isn't working as expected today, it's not just you. Microsoft has acknowledged that there's an issue impacting the service today, with users experiencing connection issues between their phones and PCs.

Thanks for letting us know! We are aware of the service impact and the team is working to resolve it. Please check back soon for any updates as to the status of this issue here: https://t.co/9Zn5KQNTxC

According to the Microsoft 365 Office service portal , users may receive errors and experience connection problems when trying to use Your Phone. From the page:

Current status: We've identified an issue causing connection problems for the Your Phone app. Users may receive "Can't connect" or other error banners when using the app. We're actively investigating to identify the cause of the problem and develop a remediation plan.

It's poor timing for the service to go down given the recent launch of the Galaxy Note 10 and its built-in "Link to Windows" capabilities.

While Microsoft is working on a fix, it's unclear when one will be delivered. We'll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

