Microsoft starts testing phone screen mirroring with Windows 10's 'Your Phone' app

Microsoft is starting to test new features for its Your Phone app, with phone screen mirroring now rolling out in limited preview for select devices. Right now, the feature only works with Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S9 devices, and Microsoft notes the Surface Go as being the only Surface to support this functionality right now, with plans to roll it out to more devices in the near future.

Phone screen mirroring is a feature Microsoft announced back in 2018, and lets users see and interact with their phone directly on their PC. So, instead of picking up for phone and interrupting your workflow to check Snapchat or WhatsApp, you can now do it all through an app directly on your device. It uses Bluetooth and WiFi to function, and your PC will require the Bluetooth Low Energy Peripheral Role, and be running Windows 10 version 1803 or later. For Android, your phone must be running Android 7.0 or higher.

While Microsoft has announced that the feature is now in preview, we're yet to see it enabled on any of our devices. It's likely there is a server-side switch that Microsoft still needs to flip before it starts working. Either way, this does mean that phone screen mirroring for Your Phone and Android is just around the corner, and we'll have a hands-on video showcasing the feature in action as soon as possible. Will you be taking advantage of this feature when it rolls out officially? Let us know in the comments.

