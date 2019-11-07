What you need to know
- Microsoft Launcher can now follow your system's theme setting.
- Microsoft Launcher already had a dark theme, but it can now match your devices' theme.
- Android devices need to run Android 9 or later to use the new feature.
Microsoft Launcher has a new update, bringing support for the launcher's theme to match the theme of your phone (via MSPU). The update brings Microsoft launcher to version 5.10, makes dark mode darker, and brings several bug fixes.
The ability to have Microsoft Launcher's theme match your phone's theme was rolled out to beta testers last month but is now generally available. To use this feature, a phone has to run Android 9.0 or later. Here's the full changelog:
What's new for 5.10:
-
Launcher theme can now follow your system theme on supported devices running Android 9 and above through the new System theme option in Launcher settings, and the dark theme is darker now to improve readability and make content easier on your eyes in the low-light condition.
-
General bug fixes and performance improvements.
The update is relatively small, but being able to match your launcher and your phone's settings removes one step for every time you switch your phone's theme.
Microsoft Launcher
This launcher for Android features a clean design and integrates with Microsoft services, including Microsoft To-Do, Office 365, and Cortana.
