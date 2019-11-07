Microsoft Launcher has a new update, bringing support for the launcher's theme to match the theme of your phone (via MSPU). The update brings Microsoft launcher to version 5.10, makes dark mode darker, and brings several bug fixes.

The ability to have Microsoft Launcher's theme match your phone's theme was rolled out to beta testers last month but is now generally available. To use this feature, a phone has to run Android 9.0 or later. Here's the full changelog: