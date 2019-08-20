What you need to know
- Microsoft Edge beta on Android now supports reading pages out loud.
- The feature improves accessibility and gives users another option for consuming the web.
- Read aloud is already supported on Microsoft Edge for Windows 10, Mac, and iOS.
The latest beta release of Microsoft Android on Android supports the Read Aloud feature. This allows users to have webpages read aloud, which increases accessibility and gives people another way to consume the web. The same feature is already available on Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 and recently rolled out to Microsoft Edge for Mac and iOS.
Microsoft is on a roll when it comes to updating Microsoft Edge. Earlier today, the Chromium version of the browser entered a public beta and a new feature was added to the Canary channel.
The same update also brings built-in support for Honey, a browser extension that helps people save money by automatically applying discount codes.
