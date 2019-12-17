What you need to know
- Microsoft To Do has an update available for iOS and Android.
- The iOS update brings support for Siri shortcuts.
- Both updates bring the option to turn off notifications for shared lists.
Microsoft pushed out updates for Microsoft To Do on iOS and Android recently. The updates bring support for new features and make it easier to migrate your shared lists from Wunderlist.
The update to the iOS version brings support for Siri shortcuts. People can now open specific lists using shortcuts rather than having to jump through multiple lists or sections. The App Store listing for Microsoft To Do lists all of the changes, including a new share extension.
- Introducing Siri shortcuts! You can now add your own shortcuts for To Do. Just open settings, tap Siri Shortcuts and you can create shortcuts to open a specific list or to add a new task to a specific list.
-
- We're also very happy to share our, uh, share extension with you! Need to save a web page to your reading list or add something to your holiday shopping list in a hurry? Just tap the share button, select the list and we'll do the rest.
-
- Coming from Wunderlist? We've made it easier to reshare your shared lists. Share by email and we'll add the email addresses of your previous list members.
-
- You can now turn off notifications for shared lists. If those shared holiday shopping lists are getting a little too noisy, just head to settings and toggle shared list activity off.
The changelog for the Android version is shorter, but also includes the option to turn off notifications for shared lists.
- Importing your lists from Wunderlist? We'll now highlight the lists that were shared in Wunderlist and prompt you to reshare them in To Do.
-
- You can now turn off notifications for shared lists directly in our To Do settings. If those shared holiday shopping lists are getting a little too noisy, just head to settings and toggle shared list activity off.
-
- We've added a bit of polish to our animations and cleared out a few bugs.
Both updates are generally available through their respective app stores.
Microsoft To Do
Microsoft To-Do syncs your tasks and lists across all of your devices, including devices running Windows 10, iOS, Android, and Mac. It supports file attachments, sharing tasks and lists, and has a clean interface.
