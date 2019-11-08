What you need to know
- Microsoft To Do's widget on Android now shows more data.
- The widget can display due dates, which list an item belongs to, and if an item is within the My Day section.
- Microsoft To Do also gained an icon for dark mode.
Microsoft To Do has a richer widget and a new icon for dark mode users thanks to a recent update (via MSPU). The update allows Microsoft To Do's widget to display more metadata. As a result, people can see an item's due date, which list an item belongs to, and if an item has been added to the My Day section of the app.
Microsoft To Do's new icon looks similar to the app's lighter icon. The biggest change is that it swaps out white for black. Both icons are still available, but the new icon looks good on devices in dark mode.
The app's listing on the Google Play Store details the complete changelog:
We'll now show you more metadata in the widget, so you can see the due date, which list it belongs to and whether you've added it to My Day.
We've changed the colors for the icons when you're in dark mode.
We made a lot of accessibility fixes and small improvements.
The update is now generally available for Android devices.
Microsoft To-Do
Microsoft To-Do syncs your tasks and lists across all of your devices, including devices running Windows 10, iOS, Android, and Mac. It supports file attachments, sharing tasks and lists, and has a clean interface.
