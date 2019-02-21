HoloLens is has been Microsoft's main avenue for experimenting with business-focused mixed reality apps, but it's preparing to expand those efforts to Android and iOS. As part of a broader set of updates for Dynamics 365 today, Microsoft announced that two of its mixed reality apps, Product Visualize and Remote Assist, will soon come to iOS and Android, respectively.

Product Visualize is an app designed to enhance the sales process for products that may be too big or complex to carry around. Using augmented reality, the app overlays virtual versions of products, at scale, on the real world using an iPhone or iPad's camera.

"Using Product Visualize, sellers can show products to customers directly within their Dynamics 365 for Sales workflow and spatial and configuration notes are all saved directly within the associated sales opportunity," Microsoft says.

Dynamics 365 Product Visualize will initially launch in preview for iOS devices.