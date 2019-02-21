HoloLens is has been Microsoft's main avenue for experimenting with business-focused mixed reality apps, but it's preparing to expand those efforts to Android and iOS. As part of a broader set of updates for Dynamics 365 today, Microsoft announced that two of its mixed reality apps, Product Visualize and Remote Assist, will soon come to iOS and Android, respectively.
Product Visualize is an app designed to enhance the sales process for products that may be too big or complex to carry around. Using augmented reality, the app overlays virtual versions of products, at scale, on the real world using an iPhone or iPad's camera.
"Using Product Visualize, sellers can show products to customers directly within their Dynamics 365 for Sales workflow and spatial and configuration notes are all saved directly within the associated sales opportunity," Microsoft says.
Dynamics 365 Product Visualize will initially launch in preview for iOS devices.
On the Android side of things, Microsoft is preparing to release Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, which has already been in use on HoloLens for several months. The app allows for collaboration on complex tasks, giving workers a way to contact remote experts to troubleshoot issues on a job site. Using mixed reality, the remote experts being contacted can overlay annotations and instructions on whatever the Android device's camera is seeing.
The version of Remote Assist shipping for Android will also integrate group calling and "deeper integration with Dynamics 365 for Field Service."
Like Product Visualize on iOS, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist for Android will initially launch in preview.
