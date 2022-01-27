End-to-end encrypted chats have been available for some time on Messenger, but Meta is announcing quite a few enhancements for the feature that will make it more feature-rich on iOS and the best Android phones.

Messenger's secure chats were relatively limited before, but that is now changing with the swath of new features arriving. Many of these are features you'd find when chatting normally (and not protected) in Messenger. That includes typing indicators, message replies and forwarding, reactions, and the ability to send GIFs and stickers.

You can also save media and edit videos before you send them. Essentially this update is putting end-to-end encrypted chats on par with unprotected chats.

One useful new feature is the screenshot notification that tells you when someone has taken a screenshot of any disappearing messages. It's a feature found on other apps like Snapchat as a way to ensure that everyone feels safe when in a secure chat.